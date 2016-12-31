Fire Safety A Priority During ‘Decadence’ NYE Event

DENVER (CBS4)– Fire safety and security will be a priority for the “Decadence NYE 2016 Festival” at the Colorado Convention Center over the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.
The electronic dance music event and performance is expected to draw tens of thousands of people over the weekend. According to the website, it’s “America’s Biggest New Year’s Eve Celebration.”
Police officers, firefighters and security companies have teamed up to prepare for the large crowds and keep attendees safe.
Crews admit the event brings special challenges.
“We do staff heavily at the exit doors to make sure it’s good, and a venue like this has everything automated, so lights immediately come on and the music shuts off so we can make announcements,” said Denver Fire Department Capt. Scott Buccieri.
The Denver Police Department told CBS4 they will have a command team monitoring the Decadence shows from above the massive gathering.