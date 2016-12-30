Colorado’s MacIntyre Wins Dodd Trophy As Coach Of Year

ATLANTA (AP) – Mike MacIntyre of Colorado has won the Dodd Trophy as coach of the year.
He led the Buffaloes to their first winning season since 2005 and a division title. They had gone 2-25 in Pac-12 play over the previous three seasons, finishing at the bottom of the South Division each time.
RELATED: Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre Wins AP Coach Of The Year
The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation announced Dodd as the winner Friday before a Peach Bowl news conference.
Colorado finished 10-4 despite closing losses in the Pac-12 championship game and the Alamo Bowl.
MacIntyre’s father, George , who died in January, won the award at Vanderbilt in 1982. MacInyre says the award is personal to him because of that.
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)