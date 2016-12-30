Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman Makes Trek To Afghanistan For Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman made a visit to Afghanistan for the holidays.
The Republican and other lawmakers spent Christmas with U.S. troops.
“This Christmas, I had the honor of visiting with our troops deployed in Afghanistan,” Coffman, a Marine Corps combat veteran, said in a statement. “Any opportunity I have to thank our deployed service members for their work, especially around the holidays, is very important to me. I also want to thank the families of those deployed who don’t have their loved one home for the holidays. I want them all to know that their service and sacrifice is appreciated.”
Coffman met with Gen. John W. Nicholson Jr., who is in charge of Operation Resolution support in Afghanistan.