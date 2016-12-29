Coach Mac Helps Pay For Former Buff Players To Attend Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes play Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl Thursday night..

The Buffs see the game as a tremendous opportunity. How big of a deal is this bowl game to Colorado? Well head coach Mike MacIntyre helped pay for 19 of his former CU players to be at the game.

MacIntyre knows the guys who played and suffered through his first three seasons in Boulder helped lay foundation for what’s happened this year.

One current player who has been here the entire time with Coach Mac is quarterback Sefo Liufau. He was thrown into the fire as a true freshman. Liufau took his lumps those first three years as the Buffs won only two conference games. Now they have a chance to tie the school record for wins in a season with 11.

The records are nice but Liufau is more interested in how a win in Alamo Bowl can pay it forward for Colorado football.

“I just want to win and I think winning will really help the university after I’m gone,” Liufau said. “I think it’s important for us to make our own history and this is an opportunity for us to do that and really set up a foundation for the university for years to come.”

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.