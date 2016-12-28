Siemian Will Start For Broncos Sunday Against Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos will play both of their young quarterbacks in their season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

With the defending Super Bowl champs eliminated from playoff contention, coach Gary Kubiak contemplated having rookie Paxton Lynch make his third start.

But he said Trevor Siemian deserves the start and Lynch will also get some playing time.

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 04: Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos attempts a pass as Abry Jones #95 of the Jacksonville Jaguars closes in at EverBank Field on December 4, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Raiders have their own issues at quarterback, where backup Matt McGloin is starting after Derek Carr broke his right leg last weekend.

The Raiders (12-3) need the win to secure a first-round bye.

They have a chance at the first or second seed in the AFC playoffs, but a loss at Denver (8-7) could drop them all the way to fifth as a wild-card team.

By ARNIE STAPLETON, AP Pro Football Writer

