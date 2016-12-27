Police ID Victim Of Fatal Stabbing As 21-Year-Old Woman

DENVER (CBS4) – Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in the Capitol Hill neighborhood early Christmas morning.
The incident happened early Sunday near the intersection of East 14th Avenue and Pearl Street, about three blocks east of the Colorado state Capitol.
Denver police say Kayla Burke, 21, had been waiting for a friend when a man attacked her. She died at the scene.
The man then attacked the victim’s friend before turning the knife on himself. That man is reported to be in critical condition.
The suspect was described as also being in critical condition at the hospital.
The names of the hospitalized men involved so far haven’t been released.