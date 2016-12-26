Details Sketchy After Teen Allegedly Shot To Death By Friend

By Melissa Garcia

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – A 14-year-old boy who police say was shot by his friend at a home in Littleton has died.

Friends identified the victim as Nathaniel Griego, a freshman attending Dakota Ridge High School. Police responded to his home near West Bowles Avenue and South Simms Street Friday afternoon to find him in critical condition. He fought for his life for several days at Swedish Medical Center before passing away on Monday morning.

Since Griego’s passing, deputies have brought forward more serious charges against the 15-year-old suspect, including reckless manslaughter, juvenile possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.

Police said that the latter charge related to the suspect having tried to hide the gun.

Devastated friends of the victim gathered Monday outside of his home to pray, leaving flowers, candles and signs.

“Ever since I met him, he’s been a big part of my life,” said Sydnie Thornton, a friend of Griego.

Officers found the suspect about a 1 1/2 miles away from the home at the Dakota Ridge Apartments, where they took him into custody. Authorities said he had ditched the gun in the nearby foothills. The gun, according to investigators, belonged to one of the boys’ family members.

A spokesperson with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said that there was no “strict deliberation,” no planning leading up to the shooting. Investigators were unable to say yet, however, whether the deadly gunfire was intentional or an accident.

“I feel like it was an accident, but at the same time, I mean, we don’t know,” said Bird Cummings, a neighbor and friend of Griego.

Cummings and Thornton had both known Griego for years and said they also knew the teen accused of ending Griego’s life.

“I’m shocked,” said Thornton. “I was mad when I first found out. But I just had to pray to God. I just pray.”

They said they’ll remember Griego as a good friend who loved his family.

“An awesome, awesome kid,” said Cummings. “He’s super funny, he’s always trying to make people laugh. He’s always there for you.”

“He can always put a smile on your face when you’re having a rough time,” added Thornton.

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia reached out to a family member of the suspect. He responded via email saying, “This has been an emotional time for our family. We ask that we have our privacy and space as we go through this horrific tragedy.”

Deputies said their investigation was ongoing, and they expected to release more details about what lead up to the shooting in the days to come.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.