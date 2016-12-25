First Career Interception For Broncos Safety Justin Simmons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has had some memorable moments so far in his rookie career, but he didn’t record his first interception until Week 16.

Simmons’ interception of a throw by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith in the first quarter was the play of the game so far for the Broncos.

Simmons caught the pick at the Chiefs’ 44, then returned for 38 yards and was forced out of bounds.

Chiefs didn't even wait to 2nd qtr to "Chief" it. Smith throws a stupid pick to give Broncos life. #4Broncos — Steve Cox (@SteveCoxDenver) December 26, 2016

A 5 yard catch by Demaryius Thomas was followed by a powerful run by Broncos running back Justin Forsett for a touchdown soon afterwards. That brought the score to Chiefs 14, Broncos 7.