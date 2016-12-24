1 Year Later, Deadly Road Rage Shooting Remains Unsolved

By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A fatal road rage shooting in Aurora last year remains unsolved.

Jevon Bailey, 23, was gunned down at the intersection of East Warren Drive and East Iliff Avenue on Dec. 22, 2015.

This week, on the anniversary of his death, Bailey’s stepmother Valinda and his father Byron are continuing their plea for information.

“We are facing the holidays without our son and … if anyone knows anything will they please come forward,” Valinda said.

Investigators say someone in a white sedan started following Jevon in his blue VW. While stopped at a stop sign, the driver of that sedan pulled beside Jevon and the two exchanged words.

When he pulled into the intersection, the other driver opened fire, hitting and killing Jevon.

The suspect then drove away.

“We don’t know why this has happened and until someone is brought to justice we can’t move forward. We are stuck in that day,” Valinda said.

The shooter was described as a black man driving a white Pontiac G6.

“I know someone knows who did this,” Byron said. “The way I feel in my heart is they are just as guilty as the person who pulled the gun.”

Both he and Valinda know the case gets more difficult to solve with every day that passes, but for them the quest for justice will never end.

“We won’t stop until we find someone,” he said.

Aurora police are making the same plea for information. If you can help investigators with this case you are asked to call agent Matt Ingui with the major crime/homicide unit at 303-739-6067.

Tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. By calling crime stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. Tips can also be sent via text message. Text to 274637 then title DMCS and enter your message.

The Aurora Police Department reward fund is also offering an additional reward of $2,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the suspect.

