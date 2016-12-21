Darth Vader, Black Panther Wanted In Bank Robberies

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– The FBI and law enforcement across the Denver metro area are looking for Darth Vader and the Black Panther wanted in two bank robberies.

Investigators believe it’s the same bank robber and have dubbed him the “Comicon bandit.” The thief got the name because of the disguises he wears while robbing banks.

The suspect first struck the Bank of the West at 865 S. Boulder Road in Louisville at 4:20 p.m. on Dec. 9. He was wearing a Marvel Black Panther mask, gray hoodie, black gloves, dark pants and tennis shoes. He demanded money before running away.

The thief may be associated with a black female in a 2008 to 2010 Saturn Vue.

As Darth Vadar, the villain targeted the UMB Bank at 8046 West Bowles Avenue in Littleton at 4:10 p.m. on Monday.

He demanded money and claimed he had a gun but did not show a weapon. He then ran away westbound wearing a dark hoodie, dark gloves, dark pants and the Darth Vadar mask.

In both robberies the suspect was described as a 20 – 30 year old white male with short brown hair, approximately 5-foot10 to 6-foot with a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.