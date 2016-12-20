‘Frustrating For Us’: Ray Talks About AFC Playoff Race

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4)– Broncos linebacker Shane Ray kicked off his “Shane’s Shoes” campaign when he joined CBS4 Broncos analyst Mark Schlereth and CBS4 Sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live .

Shane’s Shoes is the first charity event for Ray’s “Rays Awareness” foundation. He asked fans to donate a pair of new or lightly used shoes to go to those in need.

“I had people back in Kansas City that were calling me about kids who didn’t have shoes, or maybe they were too big and couldn’t afford shoes, so I originally took about 15 pairs of shoes from my closet and donated them to kids who were in need,” said Ray about the origins of the idea.

“Talking to my mom about it, I thought it was a really good idea, and something that we should stick to. I remember being young and every year that I grew in age my shoe size grew, and shoes were hard for me to get, so Shane’s Shoes grew from that.”

Ray and the Broncos are in the midst of a battle for the playoffs, and after Sunday’s loss to New England are on the outside looking in at the AFC playoff race.

“This organization takes a lot of pride in winning, and being in the playoffs and competition for Super Bowls,” said Ray. “So when we’re having a season like this and it’s getting to the point where we’re not even sure if we’re going to make the playoffs, it’s very frustrating for us as a team.”

The Denver defense was a bright spot in Sunday’s game. The Broncos held Tom Brady to a season-low 188 yards and no touchdowns. It was just the second time this season Brady didn’t have a touchdown pass.

“To be able to hold him to those stats and do what we did defensively, of course it gets very frustrating if we can’t put the points up and secure a victory,” said Ray. “Games that we should win, we’ve been losing.”

Ray, who grew up near Kansas City and played college football at Missouri said he’s received numerous requests for tickets to Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

“It’s great. Just the love that I have there. All the family and friends. To be able to go back there and play, It just means so much to me,” said Ray.

The Broncos and Chiefs will play Sunday night at 6:30.

