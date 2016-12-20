Broncos Send 3 Defensive Stars To 2017 Pro Bowl

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos will have three players represent them in the 2017 Pro Bowl.

Linebacker Von Miller and Cornerbacks Chris Harris, Jr. and Aqib Talib will play for the AFC in the annual match-up of the NFL’s best.

This is Miller’s third selection. According to a Broncos release, he’s the fourth linebacker in team history to be selected to at least five Pro Bowls. Only two other Broncos, Steve Atwater and Champ Bailey, have made five Pro Bowls in their first six years with the team.

Miller leads the team and is second in the league with 13.5 sacks.

This season is Harris Jr.’s third consecutive Pro Bowl. Only four other cornerbacks in NFL history have gone undrafted, then made three or more Pro Bowls with his original team.

Like Harris, Talib is a Pro Bowler for the third straight season with Denver, and the fourth year in a row overall. Just two other cornerbacks (Patrick Peterson in Arizona and Richard Sherman in Seattle) have been selected to the game in four straight seasons.

Safety Darian Stewart was named as the Broncos’ first alternate. No offensive players were selected to the team.

The 2017 Pro Bowl is set to be played on January 29, 2017, in Orlando, Florida.