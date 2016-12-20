2 Wanted In Mini Mart Robbery

December 20, 2016 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Mini Mart, South Federal Boulevard

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes two men wanted in a convenience store robbery.

Police say the men walked into the Mini Mart at 2960 S. Federal Blvd. about 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 and robbed the store.

They were last seen running away from the store.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males approximately 18-21 years old.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

