2 Wanted In Mini Mart Robbery

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver hope someone recognizes two men wanted in a convenience store robbery.
Police say the men walked into the Mini Mart at 2960 S. Federal Blvd. about 8 a.m. on Nov. 4 and robbed the store.
They were last seen running away from the store.
Both suspects are described as Hispanic males approximately 18-21 years old.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.