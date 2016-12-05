Aches And Pains Of Weather Change: Not All In Your Head

By Dr. Dave Hnida

DENVER (CBS4) -With an “Arctic Blast” ready to strike Colorado, will you be, or are you already, having more aches and pains than usual—or is that simply a weather/medical myth?

Unfortunately, it’s probably more painful fact than fiction. Your sore knee or throbbing head may be as accurate as the CBS4 meteorologists when telling you what weather is coming down the pike.

A couple of research studies, including one that’s ongoing, say your body’s weather prognosticating ability is based on some fairly solid science, at least in two out of three people who suffer or prone to chronic pain or recurring pain.

First on the list of triggers is the barometric pressure. Typically, it’s the drop in pressure that causes physical changes in joints, chemical changes in the brain and adrenal glands, and an increased sensitivity in the nerves of the body.

But also entering play is what sometimes happens in the days ahead of the storm. If the barometric pressure is high, but bounces around some as a front approaches, that can set off a cascade of events that allows you fairly accurately predict a three-day forecast. And it is that 72-hour time frame before the actual weather change takes place where you may begin to experience some physical changes that alert you that weather is on the way.

Second, the actual change in temperature itself can do similar things to your body. According to the studies, its estimated that about a 10-degree drop in Denver is about what it takes to really make those joints and pain fibers unhappy. Interestingly, live in, say San Diego where the temps usually don’t fluctuate that much, it estimated that a smaller 3-5 degree drop is all it takes to trigger problems.

So that’s the acute stuff. Now for the more subtle. A rainy, or even cloudy day, has been shown to cause a flare up in chronic pain. Right now, there is a research study going on in the United Kingdom that utilizes a cellphone app that matches the weather, your GPS location, and your input of pain symptoms. (It’s called “Cloudy With A Chance Of Pain”). About 12,000 people are using it, and the data so far shows that rainy days and cloudy days really do trigger more pain complaints than sunny, dry weather.

All in all, those worsening aches and pains may not be simply all in your head. They may be true physiologic changes based on weather. So sure, keep your eyes and ears tuned to our weather folks, but remember if a storm is brewing days ahead, you may be able to confirm that forecast before the winds blow in.

