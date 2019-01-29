Watch Avalanche Analyst Mark Rycroft On Xfinity Monday Live

Watch Avalanche Analyst Mark Rycroft On Xfinity Monday LiveWatch Rycroft's appearance on Xfinity Monday Live!
Watch Super Bowl LIII On CBS4!Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Broncos Offensive Lineman Connor McGovern On Xfinity Monday LiveMcGovern spoke about Denver's 2018 season and working with Case Keenum as center.
Pepsi Center Goes From Ice To HardwoodOn Saturday, the Pepsi Center hosted both the Avalanche and the Nuggets in a rare doubleheader. The puck dropped for the Avs at 1 PM, and the Nuggets tipped-off at 8 PM, so the court-conversion crew didn't have a lot of time to get the hardwood down over the ice after the Avs game wrapped up. Romi Bean and Ryan Greene take you behind-the-scenes throughout the process.
Viral Video: Basketball Player Nails Half-Court ShotVideo of a half-court shot from a high school basketball game Friday night went viral this weekend.
More Colorado Girls Invested In High School WrestlingColorado is quickly seeing an increase in girls looking to take their talents to the mat.