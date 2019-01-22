  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Program: CBS4 SportsCategories: Sports, KCNCTV
Broncos Offensive Lineman Connor McGovern On Xfinity Monday Live
McGovern spoke about Denver's 2018 season and working with Case Keenum as center.

More Videos

Stations

Denver KCNC TV4