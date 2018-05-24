A Few More Minutes With Monte Morris

Menu
Teen Who May Have Been Abducted Could Be Headed To Denver With Man
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing Florida teenager who may be on her way to Colorado with a man. Gilma Avalos reports.
Sunshine Holds While We Wait For Snow
Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
For Adults Only: Brick Bar Serves Up Cocktails, 1 Million Lego Bricks
Looking for a reason to play with Legos while drinking your favorite beverage? This will be your chance. Gilma Avalos
2 Dead After Man Confronts Officers Wearing Body Armor
The officer-involved shooting happened in Aurora early Tuesday morning.
Latest Headlines
Suspect In Officer-Involved Shooting In Frisco Identified As Derek Perry Baker
Authorities have released the name of the suspect who was involved in Monday's shooting with Frisco police officers.
Teen Who May Have Been Abducted Could Be Headed To Denver With Man
A 17-year-old girl missing from Florida may be on her way to the Denver area with a man.
Preparations Begin For Denver's Marade To Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.
Organizers are preparing for the Martin Luther King Jr. Marade on Monday, Jan. 21.
National Western Stock Show Parade
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Dwindling Colorado Snowpack Prompts Eagerness For More Snow
While there have been several periods of snow in the Colorado high country in recent weeks, there has not been a large storm in the mountains so far in January.
Colorado Weather Forecasting Gets A Big Boost In The Four Corners
Weather forecasting in and around the Four Corners area of Colorado is about to get a shot in the arm when it comes to watching out for heavy rain or snow.
Super Wolf Blood Moon Watch Parties Popping Up In Colorado
With days until the Super Wolf Blood Moon, several watch parties are being organized along the Front Range.
Latest Broncos
'I'm Just Old And Fat': Anderson Shines After Being Rejected by Broncos, 2 Other Teams
As the top four point-producers in the NFL were advancing to the conference championship round for the first time ever, C.J. Anderson was making the most of his second, third ... no, fourth chance.
John Elway Admits He Botched The Vance Joseph Hire: 'Was Wrong On That One'
GM John Elway is telling it like it is (or was) as it relates to Vance Joseph.
Avalanche
Carl Soderberg Nets First Career Hat Trick As Avalanche Defeat Maple Leafs
The Avalanche defeated the Maple Leafs 6-3 on Monday. Check out Carl Soderberg scoring the first hat trick of his career.
Nuggets
Nuggets' Guard Encourages Spinal Surgery Patient: 'Stay Positive'
One Denver Nuggets player took time Monday to visit patients in the acute rehab unit at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Rockies
Report: DJ LeMahieu To Leave Rockies, Sign 2-Year Deal With Yankees
Gold Glove-winning free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu and the Yankees have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
'A Bronx Tale' Continues At The Buell Theatre Through Next Weekend
Set in the 1960’s, “A Bronx Tale: The Musical” tells the story of how a young man’s future is influenced by the people around him.
Best Indoor Water Parks And Pools In Colorado
Weather in Colorado can be very unpredictable, so indoor pools and water parks are the perfect way to enjoy all the fun of swimming and slides without the worry of weather. Here are some of the best places for indoor water fun in Colorado.
Find Secret Colorado Spots With New Parks & Wildlife App
A new app from Colorado Parks and Wildlife is helping Coloradans find paths less traveled.
Best Music Shops In Denver
These six local music shops in Denver are the best in the business.
'Legendary Talent' Billy Joel To Perform At Coors Field This Summer
The classic rock concert will take place at the baseball home of the Colorado Rockies on Thursday, Aug. 8.
New Royal Gorge Attraction Attracts Adventure Seekers
Canon City Council has announced that they are clearing a path for a new major attraction at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park.
MLK Marade Organizers Preparing For Annual Event
Denver hosts one of the largest celebrations in the nation.
A Few More Minutes With Monte Morris
Monte Morris was the guest on Xfinity Monday Live.
Sports
A Few More Minutes With Monte Morris
Monte Morris was the guest on Xfinity Monday Live.
Nuggets' Guard Encourages Spinal Surgery Patient: 'Stay Positive'
One Denver Nuggets player took time Monday to visit patients in the acute rehab unit at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Steamboat Springs High School Alpine Ski Team Makes State
Seven girls qualified to compete in the state championship Giant Slalom Race.
Bragging Rights Up For Grabs In Age-Old Rivalry Hockey Game
In an effort to help those who help the community, Northern Coloradans came together for a charity hockey game.
Former Denver Broncos Linebacker Accused Of Assault
Andra Davis is accused of roughing up a Regis Jesuit girls' athletic director.
Broncos And Head Coach Vic Fangio Seem To Blend Well
John Elway explained on Thursday why he hired Fangio.
