A Few More Minutes With Monte Morris

John Elway Admits He Botched The Vance Joseph Hire: 'Was Wrong On That One'GM John Elway is telling it like it is (or was) as it relates to Vance Joseph.

Crash On The Slopes: Husband Asks For Boy To Come Forward After Hitting His WifeThe search continues for the parents of a young skier who ran into a woman while skiing last weekend at Breckenridge.

Frederick Home Of Chris Watts To Be Auctioned After Murders Of Pregnant Wife, DaughtersThe home where Christopher “Chris” Watts murdered his family will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction scheduled for mid-April.

Parents Warn Others Of New Kidnapping Scam In DenverA Denver family says for nearly two terrifying hours they believed their daughter had been kidnapped.

Super Wolf Blood Moon Coming Jan. 20, Epic Eclipse To Last Over 1 HourBest of all, you won't have to stay up late or get up early to see it!

Husband & Wife Fearful Of What's Next If Shutdown ContinuesFor several weeks Matthew Castelli and his wife have been waiting to go back to work.

Aurora Police Shoot, Kill Man Wearing Body ArmorPolice in Aurora are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting overnight that left two men dead.

Police Release Few Details Of Serious Crash On Highway 34A woman hurt in a crash in Greeley on Saturday night remains hospitalized on Monday night.

Police: Woman Banned From Walmart After Riding Buggy, Drinking Wine From Pringles CanPolice in Wichita Falls, Texas responded to a Walmart after getting calls about a woman riding around in an electric cart in the parking lot while drinking wine from a Pringles can.

'I'm Just Old And Fat': Anderson Shines After Being Rejected by Broncos, 2 Other TeamsAs the top four point-producers in the NFL were advancing to the conference championship round for the first time ever, C.J. Anderson was making the most of his second, third ... no, fourth chance.