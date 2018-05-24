A Few More Minutes With Phillip Lindsay

Menu
Bernie Sanders Will Campaign For Jared Polis In Midterm Campaign Blitz
Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign for Democratic candidates across the country this month at more than 15 planned events in nine states — including for Jared Polis running for governor of Colorado. Matt Yurus reports.
Nearly A Foot Of 'Sticky, Wet' Snow Falls In Alma
Ernie and Sandy Dumas spent Tuesday morning digging out from an early winter blast of heavy wet snow in Alma.
Mexican National Football Team To Play In Denver During Concacaf 2019
The Mexican National Football Team will play in Denver in the summer of 2019 as part of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Matt Yurus reports.
Rain And Snow Along With Freeze Warning
Watch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Alma Residents & Businesses Welcome 'Unusual' Winter Snow
Ernie and Sandy Dumas spent Tuesday morning digging out from an early winter blast of heavy wet snow in Alma.
Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: More Rain, Fog And Snow
More rain or rain mixed with snow to push in during the day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Protect Those Plants During Freezing Temperatures
It's time to protect those plants from forecasted freezing temperatures along the Front Range.
Latest Broncos
'We Worked Some Things Out': Broncos Brandon Marshall On Defense
Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer this week for Xfinity Monday Live at The ViewHouse Centennial.
Broncos Rookie Report Card Through Five Weeks
Entering the 2018 season, the Broncos rookie class was highly thought of by fans and analysts. With five games in the books, how have the rookies performed?
Avalanche
Colin Wilson Scores 2 Goals, Avalanche Beat Flyers 5-2
Colin Wilson got Colorado off to a quick start and made sure the Avalanche hit the road with another victory under their belt.
Nuggets
Jamal Murray Voted Most Likely To Break Out In 2018-19
According to NBA General Managers, Denver Nuggets third-year guard Jamal Murray is poised to take a major step forward this season.
Rockies
Rockies Take Step Forward In Year that Finishes On Sour Note
The immediate picture for the Colorado Rockies looks grim: a slumping offense that couldn't support solid pitching led to a quick end of Rocktober.
Top Spots Around Denver
Explore The 5 Most Popular Spots In Denver's Cherry Creek Neighborhood
Spending time in Cherry Creek? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger destination to a sushi bar.
Denver's 5 Favorite Spots For Ramen
Learn more about five great restaurants for ramen around Denver.
Shuttle Service, Permits In Place For Hanging Lake Trail Next Year
Shuttle service and a permit process will be part of the plan to restrict visitors at the popular Hanging Lake Trail next year. The U.S. Forest Service announced the final plan that will begin in May 2019.
DCPA Opens New Play For Youngest Theater Goers
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is opening a new play for children ages pre-K through 3rd grade.
Adventure Forest Taking Shape At Denver Children’s Museum
The Denver Children’s Museum is currently constructing a 90-foot adventure playground on its property.
Breckenridge Hikers Surprised By Mountain Troll
A 15-foot mountain troll is drawing visitors in Breckenridge, Colorado.
Travel Vlog: Broncos @ Jets
Get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to travel with the sports department to an away game. Get unique first-person look covering this weekend's game against the Jets.
A Few More Minutes With Phillip Lindsay
Phillip Lindsay was the guest on Xfinity Monday Live.
More
Sports
Travel Vlog: Broncos @ Jets
Get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to travel with the sports department to an away game. Get unique first-person look covering this weekend's game against the Jets.
A Few More Minutes With Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall was the guest on Xfinity Monday Live.
Rockies Fans Say Goodbye To Rocktober For Another Season
The Rockies lost to the Brewers in the NL Division Series and fans were disappointed.
Broncos Offensive Line, Run Defense Struggles In Loss To Jets
The Broncos fell to the Jets on the road 34-16 on Sunday and stretched their losing streak to three games.
Broncos Lose Big On The Road To The Jets, 34-16
The Broncos fell to the Jets on the road 34-16 on Sunday and stretched their losing streak to three games.
Get To Know: Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall
Marshall took a CBS4 crew on a tour of his house.
Bernie Sanders Will Campaign For Jared Polis In Midterm Campaign Blitz
Sen. Bernie Sanders will campaign for Democratic candidates across the country this month at more than 15 planned events in nine states — including for Jared Polis running for governor of Colorado. Matt Yurus reports.
Nearly A Foot Of 'Sticky, Wet' Snow Falls In Alma
Ernie and Sandy Dumas spent Tuesday morning digging out from an early winter blast of heavy wet snow in Alma.
Mexican National Football Team To Play In Denver During Concacaf 2019
The Mexican National Football Team will play in Denver in the summer of 2019 as part of the Concacaf Gold Cup. Matt Yurus reports.
