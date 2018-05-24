Menu
CBS4 News Update 10-14-2018
CBS4 is Colorado's News Channel.
Snow Ends, Cold Stays
Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Very Cold, Lingering Flurries For Broncos Game
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
Arctic Blast Brings Cold, Snow
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Snow & Cold Grip Much Of Front Range Ahead Of Broncos Game
Much of northern Colorado is under a winter weather advisory as an early season storm dumps snow across the region.
Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Snow Ends Today, Cold Sticks Around
now will continue through much of the morning on Sunday before tapering off in the afternoon. Then clearing combined with snow on the ground will make for a frigid night with record cold Monday morning.
Wolf Creek First To Fire Up Lifts In Colorado & Nation For 2018 Season
Wolf Creek officially turned on their lifts Saturday which made them the first ski area to open for the season.
Latest Broncos
Broncos Rule Out Jared Veldheer, Adam Jones Game Against Rams
A pair of Denver Broncos starters will be observing from the sideline Sunday.
Von Miller Shoulders Blame For Broncos' Skid
Von Miller has done the math and believes he has the solution.
Avalanche
Flames Skate Past Avs 3-2 With OT Score
The Calgary Flames' strong finish rendered their slow start into an afterthought.
Nuggets
Jokic Sets Aim At Leading Nuggets To Playoffs With New Deal
Fair warning: Don't challenge Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris to a game of Spikeball.
Rockies
Rockies Take Step Forward In Year that Finishes On Sour Note
The immediate picture for the Colorado Rockies looks grim: a slumping offense that couldn't support solid pitching led to a quick end of Rocktober.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
Arvada Center Brings ‘Educating Rita’ To The Stage
“Educating Rita” is the story of a young woman trying to improve her station in life, and the professor who teaches her.
4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend
From chalk art on the sidewalks of Fort Collins, to eating brunch while running a 10K, here are 4 things to do this weekend.
Top Single Day Ski Destinations Near Denver
Looking to get away from Denver or the Front Range for a day of skiing? Take a look at some of the best single day ski destinations around the area.
3 New Bars To Check Out After Hours In Denver
Looking for the best new bars in Denver? One of these spots might be just what you're seeking.
Explore The 5 Most Popular Spots In Denver's Cherry Creek Neighborhood
Spending time in Cherry Creek? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a burger destination to a sushi bar.
Hottest Ticket On Broadway -- 'Dear Evan Hansen' -- Playing In Denver
"Dear Evan Hansen" was a Broadway hit and is now headed to Denver.
Castle Rock Fashion Show Helps Raise Money For Breast Cancer Awareness
It was all about pink at the Outlets at Castle Rock on Saturday.
Hospital Staff Reunite With Micro Preemie At Halloween-Themed Reunion
The Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children at Swedish Medical Center held a special Halloween preemie reunion Saturday.
09:30 AM
Ford Countdown to Kickoff
10:00 AM
The NFL Today
11:00 AM
NFL Football
2:25 PM
Paid Program
3:00 PM
Paid Program
View All Programs
Weather
Wolf Creek First To Fire Up Lifts In Colorado & Nation For 2018 Season
Wolf Creek officially turned on their lifts Saturday which made them the first ski area to open for the season.
Wolf Creek Ski Area Will Open For The Season First
What's the first ski resort to open in Colorado this season? It's not Steamboat or Vail or Aspen or Breck.
VIRAL VIDEO: Parker Boy Shows Off Snow 'Happy Dance'
A boy in Parker didn't hesitate to bust a move when he realized it was snowing outside his front door on Tuesday.
NFL
Denver KCNC TV4