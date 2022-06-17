4 Things To Watch In Game 2 Of The Stanley Cup FinalThe Colorado Avalanche have a big challenge in their hands against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

9 minutes ago

Juneteenth: Watch The Elevating Black Voices SpecialWatch the CBS News Colorado special.

47 minutes ago

Super Hot FRY-Day Finishes The WeekWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

2 hours ago

Businesses Feeling The Positive Effects Of Having The Avs In The FinalThe success of the Colorado Avalanche this season is helping downtown businesses in Denver.

3 hours ago

'Horrific': Sheriff Questions Rally After Sports Car Rolls At 140MPH, Killing TwoA rural Colorado sheriff criticized a sports car rally for endangering his county's citizens following high-speed crash that killed two members of the event.

3 hours ago

Plan In Place For Parking, Traffic Downtown Saturday For Stanley Cup Final Game 2A surge of hockey fans are expected to come downtown this weekend.

3 hours ago

Heat Advisory For Hot FridayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

5 hours ago

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Detected In ThorntonThe Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in Thornton.

13 hours ago

Bicycle Safety Signs to Change To Help Motorists Keep ClearSome signs regarding bicycle safety will be revised to help motorists stay within the law.

13 hours ago

DACA Recipients Thankful For Program, Still Living In LimboDACA allows undocumented immigrant youth who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain and work in the country without fear of deportation.

13 hours ago

Larimer County DA Questions Cops 'Unwarranted' DUI ArrestsA second Fort Collins man, Harris Elias, 50, said Thursday he plans to sue Fort Collins police after he was arrested for DUI.

13 hours ago

As COVID Cases Spike, Concern Grows Over Large-Scale EventsAs COVID cases spike in Colorado there is concern as large crowds gather for events.

13 hours ago

Denver Police Officer, 2 Others Seriously Injured In CrashA Denver police officer and two others were involved in a crash on Thursday night.

13 hours ago

Fountain Missing From Casa Bonita EntranceThere's something missing from the entrance to Casa Bonita in Lakewood.

15 hours ago

Testing Begins On Express Lanes Through Central 70 ProjectTesting begins on express lanes through the Central 70 Project.

15 hours ago

Invasive Emerald Ash Borer Detected In ThorntonThe Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in Thornton.

15 hours ago

First Alert Weather Tracker Visits Aurora Reservoir Before Hot WeekendThe First Alert Weather Tracker heads to the Aurora Reservoir for a great place to cool off during hot temps.

15 hours ago

Denver Left Out Of 2026 FIFA World CupThere was a lot of hope that Denver would get a 2026 FIFA World Cup soccer game scheduled in the Mile High City.

16 hours ago

Westminster Opens New Food Truck ParkWestminster is celebrating the opening of its new food truck park.

16 hours ago

Rising Interest Rates Push Potential Home Buyers Out Of The Market In ColoradoMany Coloradans are now being forced to reevaluate whether or not they want, or can afford, to purchase a home.

16 hours ago

Weekly Reality CheckThe hearings in Washington DC could play a role in Coloradans' decision-making in the upcoming primary elections.

17 hours ago

First Alert Weather Tracker Is Out At The Aurora Reservoir!Meteorologist Chris Spears is with our First Alert Weather Tracker at Aurora Reservoir.

17 hours ago

Young People Build Leadership And Connections To Curb Aurora Gun ViolenceYoung people are taking steps to protect each other as violence grows in their communities.

17 hours ago

Accident On Colorado River Claims Life Of PaddleboarderA woman died after a paddleboarding accident in the Colorado River in Mesa County. I

17 hours ago