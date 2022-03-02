Lone Tree Police Issue Endangered Missing Alert For 16-Year-Old Hailey Anne PluteLone Tree police have issued an endangered missing alert for a teenager who was last seen on Feb. 25.

3 hours ago

Digital TV Newscast 03-03-22CBS4 is Covering Colorado First.

4 hours ago

Two More Warm Days Before Two Weekend Cold FrontsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert Turns Outburst At State Of The Union Into Fundraising OpportunityCongresswoman Lauren Boebert sent an apparent fundraising email to supporters after heckling President Joe Biden during the State of the Union.

13 hours ago

Polish-Coloradans Coordinate To Help Ukrainian Refugees: 'The Least I Can Do'Polish-Coloradans held a donation drive to collect clothing, blankets and shoes for the thousands fleeing their homes.

13 hours ago

Suspect In Custody, Rushed To Hospital After Shooting With Denver Police OfficerA Denver police officer was involved in a shooting with a suspect on Wednesday afternoon.

13 hours ago

Following CBS4 Investigation, Denver Housing Authority Begins Radon Mitigation Installation In Public Housing UnitsAfter CBS4 Investigates found high radon levels in some Denver public housing units, the Denver Housing Authority is installing radon mitigation systems at the Columbine Homes public housing complex to protect residents. DHA plans to test, and mitigate as needed, every unit in its public housing portfolio over the next two years.

13 hours ago

Social Media Scam Targeting Victims Of Car Theft In ColoradoColorado law enforcement agencies say they are hearing more and more cases of car theft victims getting targeted on social media.

13 hours ago

Suspect Leads Deputies On High Speed Chase With Baby In Vehicle, Adams County Sheriff's Office SaysA police chase ended in Adams County near 112th Avenue and Highway 85 on Wednesday night.

13 hours ago

Coloradans Celebrate Ash Wednesday With Signs Of Repent & HumilityCatholics and Christians in Denver and across Colorado marked March 2 and their foreheads with a sign of humility and sacrifice.

17 hours ago

Fort Collins Delivery Driver Cyrus Warren Arrested For Sexual Assault And Stalking, Police Believe There Could Be More VictimsCyrus Warren, a former food delivery driver, has been arrested for sexual assault, stalking, and attempting to enter a home. Police are concerned there may be more victims.

17 hours ago

FEMA To Pay For Removing Home Foundations & Basements At Marshall Fire SiteFEMA announced on March 2 it will pay to remove foundations and basements of homes lost in the Marshall Fire in Boulder County.

17 hours ago

CBS4's Mekialaya White Shares Science Behind Being A Multi-Skilled JournalistCBS4 is proud to host another year of Girls & Science. Find virtual events all month long.

17 hours ago

Gilpin County Casino Celebrates Grand Re-OpeningIt's been one of the hardest hit areas in Colorado during the pandemic, but there are signs the economy is bouncing back in Gilpin County.

17 hours ago

Juneteenth Is A Step Closer To Being State Holiday In ColoradoColorado lawmakers are another step closer to making Juneteenth a state holiday, and Gov. Jared Polis is backing the bill.

17 hours ago

Douglas County School Board Releases Some Names In Search For SuperintendentThe Douglas County School Board has released some of the names of the finalists for superintendent.

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Record Tying Temps To Rain, Snow And Cold By Weeks EndWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

18 hours ago

WATCH: Colorado Firefighter Rescues Dog Named Daisy Who Fell In Icy PondA team of first responders came to the rescue Wednesday when a large Colorado dog escaped from her backyard and fell into an icy pond.

18 hours ago

A Local Colorado Company Is Helping To Provide Satellite Images Of UkraineMaxar is based in Westminster and has multiple satellites it can use to obtain high-quality images.

18 hours ago

'Couldn't Stay Silent': Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Defends Outburst During State Of The UnionCongresswoman Lauren Boebert faced criticism for her reaction during part of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

18 hours ago

CU Will Liquidate Investments With Russian CompaniesThe University of Colorado system will liquidate their "limited assets" in Russia, as they stand in support of Ukraine.

18 hours ago

Body Found In Parking Lot Of Loveland's Community KitchenPolice in Loveland were called to Loveland's Community Kitchen early Wednesday morning. Officers were called to the scene after the discovery of a body.

18 hours ago

Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp Reaches Plea AgreementNearly two years after allegedly breaking the arm of an elderly woman living with dementia during a controversial arrest, former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp on Wednesday accepted a plea agreement to lessen a jail sentence.

18 hours ago