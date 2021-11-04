Plans Are Set For Crowds As Denver Arts Week Returns In Person This YearAfter many virtual events last year, galleries, museums and events centers are making plans to host big crowds in Denver.

Casa Bonita Sale: Bankruptcy Judge Clears The Way For 'South Park' Creators Trey Parker And Matt Stone To Buy Iconic RestaurantA bankruptcy judge has signed off on the sale of Casa Bonita in Lakewood. The iconic restaurant and entertainment venue will be sold to Comedy Central's "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone.

Lakewood Police Want To Make Sure Kids Are Aware Of Different Types Of BullyingThey got help from two of their resource officers in a video talking about different types of bullying.

A Semi Crashed Into A Light Pole In Fort Collins This MorningThere is no word yet on what caused the semi to crash.

Breezy And Mild Thru The WeekendWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Emotional Day In A Boulder Courtroom As Two Former Deputies Are Sentenced For The Death Of 23 Year Old Demetrius ShanklingThe sentencing hearing for former deputies James O'Brien and Adam Lunn in the death of 23-year-old Demetrius Shankling is taking place today.

Sun Glare Season Begins To Affect I-70 Mountain CorridorEarly November marks the beginning of sun glare season along the I-70 mountain corridor.

Hit-And-Run Driver At Large After Causing Fatal I-225 CrashAurora police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run on Interstate 225 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:30 a.m. near 6th Avenue.

Trial For Steve Pankey, Accused In Jonelle Matthews 1984 Murder, Ends In Apparent MistrialThe trial in a decades-old murder has apparently ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Colorado Doctor Weighs In On Child Vaccine ConcernsWith full CDC and FDA approval, hospitals and doctors' offices are making appointments to give children ages five to 11 the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine but many parents still have lots of questions.

CBS4 Devoting Half Hour To Getting Your Questions Answered About COVID Vaccine For Children Ages 5-11Don't miss CBS4's reporting on Thursday night.

2 Colorado Cities Crack Top 100 Places To Retire In USA couple Colorado cities were recognized among the best places to retire in a recent ranking by U.S. News & World Report. Katie Johnston reports.

1 Man Dead After Crash On I-225 That Shut Down Northbound LanesAurora Police Department responded to a deadly, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 225 that caused major traffic delays Thursday morning.

Person Of Interest Named After 2nd Person Dies Following Commerce City Double ShootingThe second victim of a shooting in Commerce City last week has died, and a person of interest has been identified.

Woman At Center Of Controversial Police Takedown In Fort Collins DiesThe woman at the center of a controversial takedown in Fort Collins has died.

Warming Trend ContinuesWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Zillow Shutting Down Property-Buying Business & Cutting PositionsZillow, the real estate listing site, has also bought thousands of homes to flip and resell, but now most are now worth less than what Zillow paid.

Alternatives Available As Colorado Hospitals Reach Capacity LevelsColorado isn't saying don't get treatment, but instead consider the level of care you might need and which method to get it.

COVID Vaccines Now Being Offered To Young Colorado ChildrenNational Jewish Health in Denver opened it doors to parents and their children interested in the COVID-19 vaccine.

Agreement Reached Between Denver Water And Boulder County On Gross Reservoir Expansion ProjectA decades-long battle involving federal, state and local governments is winding down as Boulder County and Denver Water finally come to an agreement.

Denver Suspect Released On Bond Twice, Arrested Three Times In 24 HoursCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd Found thousands of defendants in felony cases in front of Denver County court are being released without posting bond.

Well Above Normal Temperatures For FallWatch Lauren Whitney's Forecast

The 44th Annual Denver Film Festival Kicks Off TodayThe festival runs from November 3rd to November 14th.

