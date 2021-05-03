AAPI Heritage Month

Laney Malavolta Identified As Woman Killed In Bear AttackThe woman killed in a bear attack near Durango last week has been identified as Laney Malavolta. An autopsy for Malavolta, 39, from the La Plata County Coroner revealed that the cause of death is "perforating injury to neck."

7 minutes ago

Winter Park Extends Ski Season Through Mid-MayWinter Park has extended the season that was already extended! Thanks to recent snowfall, the Super Gauge will stay open at Mary Jane through May 16.

7 minutes ago

Rising Sun Briefly Closed I-70 Near Denver TuesdayThe sun's angle, surrounding terrain and the highway configuration all combine on some days to create a blinding sun glare in the foothills west of Denver.

25 minutes ago

UCHealth Is Finding Ways To Treat Patients With Blood Clots Linked To The Johnson & Johnson VaccineUCHealth treated a patient who came in with a blood clot 12 days after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

52 minutes ago

The National Western Center Has Reached A Major Milestone In ConstructionLast week construction began on the 51st Avenue bridge, it is the first of two bridges that will connect the National Western Center to surrounding neighborhoods.

54 minutes ago

Catalytic Converter Thefts Are On The Rise In Weld CountyThe sheriffs office says since the beginning of 2021 there have been 15 reported thefts.

57 minutes ago

Bureau Of Land Management Is Conducting A Prescribed Burn Of The West Dolores Rim In The San Juan National ForestThe purpose of the burn is to help minimize the risk of large wildfires.

58 minutes ago

Kroger Tests Drone Grocery DeliveryKing Soopers' parent company will begin a pilot program for drone grocery delivery in the Midwest.

2 hours ago

Woman Wanted On Felony Charges Out Of Fort MorganFort Morgan police are asking for the public's help locating Sonya Rodriguez.

4 hours ago

New Study Aims To Better Understand Cycling Patterns In DenverThe study is being done by the Downtown Denver Partnership.

4 hours ago

Denver City Council Passes Healthy Residential Rentals For All LegislationThe rule requires all Denver landlords to hold long-term rental licenses for each of their properties in the city.

4 hours ago

Consumer Seeing Rising Prices Across Many Sectors In 2021See which items are costing more in 2021.

4 hours ago

Great Horned Owlets Rescued From Nest After Mama Owl Gets Hurt In BroomfieldA nest of owlets are safe and reunited with their mother thanks to members of the Broomfield community.

5 hours ago

Less Rain Today, But Still A Chance!Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

Several Colorado Breweries Team Up To Help Families Of Victims Of The King Soopers ShootingMany of the breweries are based in Boulder, where the shooting happened.

5 hours ago

7 Members Of 'Love Has Won' Cult Arrested After Mummified Remains Of Leader Lia Carlson Found Inside Crestone HomeSeven members of the controversial religious group called "Love Has Won" are charged with child abuse and abuse of a corpse after investigators found mummified human remains inside a Colorado home.

5 hours ago

CBS4 News Update, 5-4-21CBS$ is Colorado's News Channel

5 hours ago

Colorado Couple Says Vehicle Towed By Wyatt's Led To Missed WagesNow they want the towing company to reimburse them for the wages lost while their car gone.

14 hours ago

Questions Loom After Colorado Woman Apparently Killed By Brown BearColorado Parks and Wildlife officers say there's no indication of how or why the apparent attack happened or even if the woman had a medical or other issue and the bears were scavengers.

14 hours ago

Colorado Children's Doctor Hopeful For Expanded Pfizer AccessChildren ages 12 to 15 could soon be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine as early as next week if it’s approved by the FDA.

14 hours ago

Businesses Left Trying To Figure Out How Enforce New Mask OrderA day after Governor Jared Polis extended and tweaked the state’s mask mandate, businesses are still grappling with details and what it will mean for them and their patrons.

14 hours ago

Golden Police Unveil New Crimefighting ToolThe Golden Police Department launched a new website to give the public direct access to crime and public safety information.

16 hours ago

Court Grants Letecia Stauch's Request For Public Defenders In Murder TrialThe Colorado Springs woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson will get her public defenders back.

16 hours ago

Peter Robert Dettmer, Wanted For Sexual Assault In Golden, Arrested In EcuadorSexual assault suspect Peter Robert Dettmer, wanted in Golden, has been arrested in Ecuador after years on the run.

16 hours ago