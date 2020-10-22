Digital TV Newscast 10-23-20CBS4 is covering Colorado first!

1 hour ago

Drizzle/Fog And Flurries Before Return Of Strong WindsWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

3 hours ago

President Donald Trump And Former Vice President Joe Biden Participate In Final Presidential DebateCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd reviews how the candidates answered questions in the final debate before the November election.

10 hours ago

Warm, Dry, Windy Weather Combines With Beetle Kill To Create Devastating Wildfire SeasonCBS4 Reporter Jeff Todd spoke to experts about the factors fueling Colorado's massive wildfires.

10 hours ago

Shifting Winds Make It Hard To Get Ahead Of East Troublesome Fire"It could easily start making more radical fire behavior in areas that have been relatively calm,” said fire information Chris Joyner.

11 hours ago

Wildfire Evacuees Fill Loveland Hotel To CapacityA spokesperson for The Red Cross said the main evacuation shelter, the Embassy Suites in eastern Loveland, was at capacity as thousands evacuated from around Estes Park.

11 hours ago

Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire RagesCBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people to evacuate.

11 hours ago

Colorado Wildfires: How To HelpThis summer, Colorado has experienced the three worst wildfires in state history. If you would like to help, you can make a donation at several safe, verified sites.

12 hours ago

Frida Kahlo And Diego Rivera Exhibit Opening At Denver Art MuseumA new exhibition celebrating the work of influential artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera opens at the Denver Art Museum on Sunday

13 hours ago

Tracking COVID-19 Exposure In Colorado: Android And iPhone Users Will Be Asked To Opt In To New ServiceThe system that uses Bluetooth on people's phones to collect "tokens" when in contact with other phones -- like while sitting on a crowded bus.

13 hours ago

Wildlife May Be More Visible As They Are Pushed Out Of Fire ZonesColorado Parks and Wildlife says people who live in the vicinity of a fire may see an increased animal sightings and remind people to give them their space.

13 hours ago

Reality Check: Proposition 114Proposition 114 asks how far you think the state should go to relocate an endangered species here. Political specialist Shaun Boyd gives an ad opposed to the measure a reality check.

14 hours ago

Fire Crews In Colorado Struggle With Personnel ShortagesIt takes an army to fight blazes like the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires. They are just two of the many burning in Colorado. But it's even tougher when it comes at the end of the fire season.

14 hours ago

Evacuees From East Troublesome Fire Fill Loveland HotelThe Embassy Suites was designated as a shelter but quickly filled up on Thursday.

14 hours ago

Wildfire Forces Residents Out Of Estes Park And Into PandemicThick smoke moved into Estes Park Thursday as the East Troublesome Fire jumped over the Continental Divide and into Rocky Mountain National Park -- forcing residents out into the coronavirus pandemic.

15 hours ago

Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire RagesCBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people in neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school to get out.

15 hours ago

More Wind Ahead Of SnowWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

15 hours ago

Colorado Hunter Says Mountain Lion 'Stalked' Him In San Juan National ForestA Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him.

16 hours ago

Missing Persons Case In Aurora: Mother Sabrina, Children Demarcus & Marcus Were Last Seen A Few Days AgoAurora police is asking for the public's help finding a mother and her children.

17 hours ago

Southwest Airlines Will Serve Colorado Springs Next YearTravelers flying out of Colorado Springs will have more options starting in 2021.

17 hours ago

Cameron Peak Fire And East Troublesome Fires Could Merge TogetherMeteorologist Dave Aguilera Shows How Close Colorado's Major Fires Really Are!

20 hours ago

A Few Flurries Tonight With Lots Of Snow SundayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

20 hours ago

Firefighters On Front Lines Of East Troublesome Fire Describe 'Gut-Wrenching Feeling'Demaris is a wildland firefighter and he was working with his crew throughout the night to try to keep it from burning homes and structures.

21 hours ago

Weather Conditions Making Fight Against East Troublesome Fire Very ChallengingThe East Troublesome Fire has exploded in size to 125,602 acres and has now moved into Rocky Mountain National Park, which has been closed to visitors.

21 hours ago