Proposition EE would impose the first-ever tax on vaping products containing nicotine in Colorado. But that's not all it would do.
Ads For & Against, Proposition EE Both Have Misleading Claims
Sponsored By
Program: CBS4 PoliticsCategories: News, Politics, KCNCTV
Latest Videos
CBS4 News Update, 10-22-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First.
Colder In Denver Than In The MountainsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Renewed Eviction Moratorium In Colorado Met With CriticismPeople struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 are getting some relief.
Military Veteran Desiree Noechel Charged In American Legion TheftDenver prosecutors have filed felony theft and forgery charges against a former employee of Colorado’s American Legion headquarters.
Campaign 2020: Colorado Secretary Of State Forms Team To Identify DisinformationWhile voting in Colorado is considered to be among the safest in the nation, advances in technology have ensured there’s still work to be done.
Experts Hopeful For Wintery Weather But Fear It Won't Be EnoughTemperatures below freezing and the potential for rain and snow in the coming days likely won’t put out the wildfires burning across Colorado.
East Troublesome Fire Forces Mandatory EvacuationsWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.
Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.
WeWork Will Not Open Space In RiNoWeWork will not open a second office in Denver's RiNo neighborhood as planned.
Funeral Services For Detective Curt Holland Announced By Commerce City PoliceDetective Curt Holland was killed Friday night during a traffic accident while on duty.
Ads For & Against, Proposition EE Both Have Misleading ClaimsProposition EE would impose the first-ever tax on vaping products containing nicotine in Colorado. But that's not all it would do.
Shifting Winds In CalWood Fire Forces Evacuation For Lyons Park Estates ResidentsThe CalWood Fire has forced a mandatory evacuation for people living in Lyons Park Estates. For many who’ve lived in Lyons, being on standby triggers PTSD from the 1,000-year flood in 2013 that devastated the town.
Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.
RTD Will Not Provide Free Rides To Voters On Election DayRTD board members voted 8-7 against a resolution meant to increase voter participation by offering free rides on Election Day.
Summit County On The Clock To Lower COVID-19 NumbersRecent efforts to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in Summit county haven't worked.
Eviction Moratorium Revived In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis' new order prevents a person from getting evicted as long as that person can proved they are going through a financial hardship due to the coronavirus.
Major Weather Changes Start ThursdayWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast
As The Holiday Travel Season Gets Closer More States And Cities Are Putting Restrictions On TravelersDue to rising coronavirus cases in some states other states and cities are putting travel restrictions in places for travelers.
The State Is Appealing A Federal Judge's Decision To Allow Two Denver Area Churches To Go Without Mask Or Attendance LimitsThe State of Colorado is appealing a federal judge’s decision to allow two Denver metro area churches to go without masks or attendance limits for indoor services.
Boulder Restaurants Open Arms To Wildfire Evacuees & FirefightersTwo restaurants in Boulder are helping wildfire victims and firefighters. The Black Cat Bistro and Bramble and Hare handed out soup, salad and bread on Wednesday.
'It's Politics': Head Of DSST Charter Accuses School Board Of Putting Politics Before KidsDenver's school board is under fire from a charter school director and families who say the board is playing politics with kids education. The battle comes to a head Thursday when the board will vote on whether to allow Rachel B. Noel Middle School in Northeast Denver to add a high school.
Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon. Large amounts of smoke could be see from the Front Range.
CSU Was Awarded A $75,000 Grant For Pet CancerThe money will be used for the universities pet cancer fund.
Boulder County Targets Underserved Community In Coronavirus Testing Outreach ProgramBoulder County is working with a testing developer and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to make sure everyone has access to free and readily-available COVID-19 testing. The coordinated effort specifically targets the underserved and at-risk populations in Boulder County.