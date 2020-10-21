CBS4 News Update, 10-22-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First.

18 minutes ago

Colder In Denver Than In The MountainsWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

1 hour ago

Renewed Eviction Moratorium In Colorado Met With CriticismPeople struggling to pay rent due to COVID-19 are getting some relief.

9 hours ago

Military Veteran Desiree Noechel Charged In American Legion TheftDenver prosecutors have filed felony theft and forgery charges against a former employee of Colorado’s American Legion headquarters.

9 hours ago

Campaign 2020: Colorado Secretary Of State Forms Team To Identify DisinformationWhile voting in Colorado is considered to be among the safest in the nation, advances in technology have ensured there’s still work to be done.

9 hours ago

Experts Hopeful For Wintery Weather But Fear It Won't Be EnoughTemperatures below freezing and the potential for rain and snow in the coming days likely won’t put out the wildfires burning across Colorado.

9 hours ago

East Troublesome Fire Forces Mandatory EvacuationsWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.

9 hours ago

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.

9 hours ago

WeWork Will Not Open Space In RiNoWeWork will not open a second office in Denver's RiNo neighborhood as planned.

12 hours ago

Funeral Services For Detective Curt Holland Announced By Commerce City PoliceDetective Curt Holland was killed Friday night during a traffic accident while on duty.

12 hours ago

Ads For & Against, Proposition EE Both Have Misleading ClaimsProposition EE would impose the first-ever tax on vaping products containing nicotine in Colorado. But that's not all it would do.

12 hours ago

Shifting Winds In CalWood Fire Forces Evacuation For Lyons Park Estates ResidentsThe CalWood Fire has forced a mandatory evacuation for people living in Lyons Park Estates. For many who’ve lived in Lyons, being on standby triggers PTSD from the 1,000-year flood in 2013 that devastated the town.

13 hours ago

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon.

13 hours ago

RTD Will Not Provide Free Rides To Voters On Election DayRTD board members voted 8-7 against a resolution meant to increase voter participation by offering free rides on Election Day.

13 hours ago

Summit County On The Clock To Lower COVID-19 NumbersRecent efforts to curb the rise of COVID-19 cases in Summit county haven't worked.

13 hours ago

Eviction Moratorium Revived In ColoradoGov. Jared Polis' new order prevents a person from getting evicted as long as that person can proved they are going through a financial hardship due to the coronavirus.

13 hours ago

Major Weather Changes Start ThursdayWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

14 hours ago

As The Holiday Travel Season Gets Closer More States And Cities Are Putting Restrictions On TravelersDue to rising coronavirus cases in some states other states and cities are putting travel restrictions in places for travelers.

14 hours ago

The State Is Appealing A Federal Judge's Decision To Allow Two Denver Area Churches To Go Without Mask Or Attendance LimitsThe State of Colorado is appealing a federal judge’s decision to allow two Denver metro area churches to go without masks or attendance limits for indoor services.

14 hours ago

Boulder Restaurants Open Arms To Wildfire Evacuees & FirefightersTwo restaurants in Boulder are helping wildfire victims and firefighters. The Black Cat Bistro and Bramble and Hare handed out soup, salad and bread on Wednesday.

15 hours ago

'It's Politics': Head Of DSST Charter Accuses School Board Of Putting Politics Before KidsDenver's school board is under fire from a charter school director and families who say the board is playing politics with kids education. The battle comes to a head Thursday when the board will vote on whether to allow Rachel B. Noel Middle School in Northeast Denver to add a high school.

15 hours ago

Mandatory Evacuations Ordered For East Troublesome FireWindy, dry conditions pushed the East Troublesome Fire across Colorado Highway 125 Wednesday afternoon. Large amounts of smoke could be see from the Front Range.

15 hours ago

CSU Was Awarded A $75,000 Grant For Pet CancerThe money will be used for the universities pet cancer fund.

16 hours ago

Boulder County Targets Underserved Community In Coronavirus Testing Outreach ProgramBoulder County is working with a testing developer and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to make sure everyone has access to free and readily-available COVID-19 testing. The coordinated effort specifically targets the underserved and at-risk populations in Boulder County.

16 hours ago