Warmer Weather Raises Fire Danger (Again!)Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

24 minutes ago

New Arial Footage Shows Multiple Homes Destroyed By The CalWood Fire Near BoulderThe CalWood fire started over the weekend and has burned close to 8,800 acres and has about 15% containment.

26 minutes ago

The Murder Trial For Dreion Dearing Is Once Again On Hold Due To The PandemicDreion Dearing is on trial for the murder of Adams county sheriff deputy, Heath Gumm.

30 minutes ago

Commerce City Police Department Honors Detective Curt Holland, Resident Francesca Dominguez Killed In Head-On CrashThe Commerce City Police Department is honoring a 4-year veteran who was killed on Friday along with a civilian who died in the same crash. A driver crossed into northbound lanes of Highway 2, which started a chain reaction leading to their deaths.

35 minutes ago

New Photos From Switzerland Show The Train Cars Being Built For The Pikes Peak Cog RailwayThe project is now more than 50% complete and scheduled to reopen in May of 2021.

2 hours ago

Denver Tightens Restrictions Amid Rise In Coronavirus CasesDenver tightened restrictions with face masks, gathering limits, amid a spike in coronavirus cases last week.

2 hours ago

Early Voting Begins Monday In ColoradoEvery registered voters in Colorado receives a ballot in the mail.

3 hours ago

Coloradans Help Each Other In Various Ways As Cameron Peak Fire Burns Closer To Populated AreasColoradans are stepping up to help the thousands now evacuating from the wildfires.

3 hours ago

Loveland Ski Area Details Procedures For SeasonParker the Snow Dog shows skiers and boarders how to hit the slopes this season amid coronavirus restrictions.

3 hours ago

Lone Tree Store For COVID-19 Essentials Wants To Close Up ShopThe store is called COVID-19 Essentials. And it may well be the country’s first retail chain dedicated solely to an infectious disease, Kaiser Health News reports. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

Lefthand Canyon Fire Forces Evacuations In Town Of WardA new wildfire in Boulder County sparked along Lefthand Canyon Drive on Sunday afternoon.

5 hours ago

Digital TV Newscast 10-19-20CBS4 is covering Colorado first!

6 hours ago

At Least 26 Homes Damaged Or Destroyed by CalWood Fire: 'It's Gone, It's Rubble'A total of 26 homes were lost or damaged due to the CalWood Fire, officials said, though that number is expected to increase when damage assessment teams return to some of the affected areas.

6 hours ago

Warming Trend Through WednesdayWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

7 hours ago

A Warmer Start To The Work Week ComingWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

19 hours ago

Jeremiah Elliott Details Confrontation Before Deadly Protest Shooting In DenverJeremiah Elliott and Lee Keltner were seen arguing before Keltner was shot and killed at a protest in Denver.

19 hours ago

CalWood Fire Now The Largest Fire Boulder County Has Ever SeenOfficials at the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management say this fire is the largest the county has ever seen.

20 hours ago

Cameron Peak In Larimer County Fire Surpasses 200,000 AcresThe largest wildfire in Colorado's history surpassed 200,000 acres on Sunday.

20 hours ago

Young Girl Shares Thanks & Smiles With Colorado FirefightersA Fort Collins girl is showing her support for firefighters in Colorado who are working long hours in difficult conditions.

22 hours ago

Denver Participates In Nationwide Women's MarchHundreds of women marched through parts of Denver on Saturday in an effort to urge people to vote.

23 hours ago

Flags To Be Lowered For Fallen Commerce City Police Officer Curt HollandGov. Jared Polis ordered flags on public buildings to be flown at half-staff for a fallen Commerce City police officer.

1 day ago

FEMA Approves Grant For East Troublesome FireAs of Saturday morning the fire was reported to be 11,329 acres with no containment.

1 day ago

'Luck Isn't On Our Side Anymore': Cameron Peak Fire Evacuees Watch With Fearful HeartsOn Highway 34 just outside of Loveland, cars lined up trying to get into the Big Thompson Canyon.

1 day ago

Brief Break In Weather For FirefightersMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

1 day ago