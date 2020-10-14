Colorado Housing Connects Receives $927,000 Grant To Help Renters & HomeownersColorado Housing Connects received a grant for $927,000 last month to help the organization serve people struggling to pay rent or keep their homes.

46 minutes ago

COVID-19 Changing Travel Trends: Road Trips, Ski Towns, Renting A House Among Top Choices In 2021Breckenridge is among the top spots listed as a destination for a road trip.

48 minutes ago

Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, Macy's Hiring Holiday StaffThe retail stores are looking to hiring hundreds of people in the Denver metro area for the holidays.

51 minutes ago

Loveland Ski Area Still Making SnowLoveland Ski Area is getting ready to open in the next couple of weeks by making snow.

55 minutes ago

Reality Check: Prop 118 Paid LeaveCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives an ad touting Prop 118 a Reality Check.

57 minutes ago

'I Don't Feel Safe In Aurora Anymore': City Seeing Spike In Violent CrimeAurora has seen a significant rise in violent crime compared to last year.

1 hour ago

Richard Holzer Pleads Guilty To Plotting To Blow Up Pueblo's Temple EmanuelFederal agents say Richard Holzer, a known white supremacist, wanted to drive the Jewish people out of Pueblo.

1 hour ago

Arvada Girl Scout Receives National AttentionJulia Trujillo is one of 10 teens in the U.S. to be named a National Gold Award Girl Scout.

2 hours ago

Freeze Warning For Denver And Most Of The Eastern PlainsWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

2 hours ago

An Instacart Drop Off Turned Out To Be More Than Just Groceries, It Was Also A Bit Of KindnessWhen Katie Keane received her Instacart delivery, her shopper Brittany included a few extra items for the mom and her kids as a gift and way to ease a hectic time.

2 hours ago

DPS & Denver Health Are Teaming Up To Provide Free COVID Tests To Students With SymptomsA new partnership between Denver Public Schools and Denver Health will provided free COVID tests for any students who are experiencing symptoms.

2 hours ago

A Record Number Of Colorado Voters Are Turning In Their Ballots EarlyWith the record number of people voting already some claims of voter intimidation have been reported on social media. The state looked into those claims and found no evidence of voter intimidation. All ballot drop boxes in the state are monitored 24/7 by surveillance.

3 hours ago

East Troublesome Fire Grows To 3700+ Acres In First 24 HoursJust 24 hours after it started, the East Troublesome Fire burning in Grand County has grown to more than 3,700 acres. The wildfire is burning near Grimes Peak near Kremmling.

3 hours ago

One Of Hundreds Of New Evacuees Of Cameron Peak Fire 'Takes His Hat Off To' Firefighters Trying To Protect HomesThe Cameron Peak Fire burned more than 30,000 acres as it actively spread to the east on Wednesday and the burn area now covers 164,140 acres, from the Continental Divide to within 10 miles of Fort Collins.

3 hours ago

Security Guard Matthew Dolloff To Be Charged With 2nd Degree Murder In Death Of Protester Lee KeltnerThe security guard accused of shooting and killing a man at a protest in Denver on Saturday will be charged with second degree murder. Matthew Dolloff, 30, was hired by a local TV news station, through the security company Pinkerton.

3 hours ago

Three Broadway Greats Doing Virtual ConcertsDenver Center for the Performing Arts is offering a series of virtual concerts to give theater lovers a fix.

4 hours ago

A New Campaign Called "Learn To Swim" Is Being Lead By Missy Franklin & Other SwimmersThe campaign is pushing to get pools to stay open year-round so kids can learn to swim, which could reduce drowning deaths.

4 hours ago

Children's Hospital Colorado Is Asking For Blood Or Platelet DonationsThe hospital is running low on blood and platelet donations for their young patients and are in in need of new donors.

4 hours ago

Poudre Fire Helped To Rescue Donkeys From The Cameron Peak FirePoudre Fire shared photos of firefighters rescuing donkeys while helping with the Cameron Peak fire.

4 hours ago

Charges Filed After 90-Year-Old Woman Dies From Hypothermia Outside Care Facility In Colorado SpringsThree employees are facing charges in the death of a 90-year-old woman who wandered out of the Union Printers Home in Colorado Springs in February. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

Motorhome Crashes Into Cars Stopped At Red Light In Fort CollinsA motorhome slammed into traffic stopped at a red light at Harmony and Timberline roads on Wednesday afternoon. Fort Collins police said 16 vehicles were involved and 22 people were injured. Several people had to be cut out of "crumpled" cars.

4 hours ago

Wind Surfer Who Died After Being Knocked Off Board By Strong Winds Identified As Robert BauerThe Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the wind surfer who was found at Big Soda Lake on Sunday. Robert Bauer is presumed to have drowned pending an autopsy.

4 hours ago

Families Forced To Leave Homes Due To Cameron Peak FireThe fire grew significantly on Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Motorhome Crashes Into Cars Stopped At Red Light In Fort CollinsA motorhome -- that was pulling a truck -- slammed into traffic stopped at a red light at Harmony and Timberline roads on Wednesday afternoon. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago