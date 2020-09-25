Dr. Dave Hnida Discusses COVID-19 And Halloween, Coronavirus Vaccines For ChildrenIn the race to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, many of us may not realize it will take even longer to develop an immunization for children.

37 minutes ago

Crews Fought 8 Separate Grass Fires In Aurora Monday AfternoonFirefighters in Aurora were busy Monday afternoon — putting out eight separate grass fires. Now they’re investigating what caused them.

1 hour ago

LIVE CAM: Baby Giraffe Born At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Monday Morning Is A Girl!A giraffe was born Monday morning at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. Zookeepers weren't even sure that Bailey was pregnant, but she gave birth around 11:45 a.m. Bailey is 8 years old and this is her first calf.

1 hour ago

Jose Rodriguez Charged After Son Dies In Shooting At House With No Adults HomeA father is being charged after his 3-year-old was shot and killed over the summer in Commerce City. Jose Rodriguez is now charged with child abuse resulting in death and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

1 hour ago

Water World Announces Two New Attractions For 2021Water World was closed this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it reopens, you will be able to enjoy two new attractions.

1 hour ago

Safety Concerns Prompt Change To Boulder Health Order Banning Gatherings For Young AdultsHealth officials in Boulder have made a significant adjustment to their public health order that blocks gathering for 18 to 22 year olds. The order was put into effect late last week after a big jump in the number or positive COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, especially among University of Colorado students.

1 hour ago

Baby Yoda Coming To Colorado To Help Crews Fighting Wildfires!The Child, known as "Baby Yoda," is on a new mission. After traveling through Oregon and California, he's bringing the Force to Colorado -- to help firefighters battling wildfires here. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Major Road Construction Project Underway At 14th Ave And SpeerThe bridge on W 14th Ave and Speer is being replaced with constructions expected to last until February 2021.

4 hours ago

Quincy Reservoir Is Closed Due To Blue-Green AlgaeCrews will be treating the reservoir to help clear up the algae grow.

4 hours ago

Get Ready For Ski Season! Arapahoe Basin Started Making Snow This MorningA-basin is hoping to open mid October for the 2020 ski season.

4 hours ago

Increasing Smoke, Warmer Weather AheadWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast

5 hours ago

Crews From South Metro Fire Rescue Were On The Fire Line Of The Cameron Peak Fire This WeekendThe Cameron Peak fire is now the 3rd largest in state history with over 124,000 acres burned.

5 hours ago

RTD Commuter Rail Lines Had An Outage This MorningThe A, B, G, and N line were down due to a mechanically issue, there were back up and running around 8am.

5 hours ago

A Section Of Santa Fe Will Be Closed For Safety ImprovementsThe section of Santa Fe between 6th and Colfax will be closed temporarily to expanded sidewalks to make the street safer for pedestrians.

5 hours ago

There Is A New Community Covid-19 Testing Site At The Walsenburg Train DepotA new covid-19 testing spot will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 9am to 5pm at the Walsenburg train depot.

5 hours ago

The Lone Tree Arts Center Will Close For A Week Due To Staff FurloughsDue to the economic impact of covid-19 the Lone Tree Art Center has asked all employees to take 10 furlough days by the end of the year.

5 hours ago

Omar Briceno-Quijano, Fugitive Wanted In Colorado Drug Ring, Captured In MexicoA wanted fugitive who authorities say was involved in a drug ring that operated in western Colorado has been found in Mexico. Omar Briceno-Quijano was flown back to Colorado to face charges last week.

5 hours ago

Jeff Deardorff Dies While Climbing Crestone Peak In Sangre De Cristo MountainsA man who went hiking in the Sangre De Cristo Wilderness last Friday has been found dead. Several teams with the Custer County Search and Rescue spent three days looking for Jeff Deardorff with an active aerial team.

5 hours ago

Expanded Patios Along Longmont's Main Street To Be Brought DownMonday night is the last night to check out Longmont's expanded outdoor dining experience. The barriers on Main Street are coming down.

5 hours ago

Road Rage Crash: Deputies Looking For Driver Who Forced Car Off RoadDeputies say a driver forced another car off the road. That car went through a fence and flipped onto its side.

7 hours ago

Oh My God! It's South Park: Denver Broncos Have Some Special Guests In The StandsIn a light-hearted move, the team placed cutouts of all of the South Park characters in one of the end zones.

8 hours ago

NREL Scientists In Golden Develop Non-Toxic PolyurethaneScientists at the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden have invented a new polyurethane that originates from algae, waste grease, or natural oils. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Broncos Fans Describe New Gameday Experience As 'Surreal,' But Worth ItIt was far from the normal experience, but a limited number of fans got the chance to watch the Broncos game in-person Sunday.

9 hours ago

Volunteers Invited To Honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Outside History Colorado CenterArtists and volunteers in Denver started a community mural in honor of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

9 hours ago