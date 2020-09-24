More Record Heat And High Fire DangerWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Coloradans Without Vehicles Look Forward to Community-Based COVID-19 TestingThe transition from large-scale testing centers is moving to expansion of community-based testing sites.

Neighbors Living Near Morey Middle School Homeless Camp Question Student Safety When Classes ResumeResidents ssay the threat to their safety and the illegal activity remains steps from their doors.

CU Boulder Students Feel 'Trapped' After Gathering Ban For 18-22-Year-OldsThe order was issued by the Boulder County Health Department and went into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Democratic Senate Majority PAC Ad Attacks Cory GardnerThe ad is meant to convince voters who don't like President Donald Trump that Sen. Cory Gardner is no different, but the evidence they use to back it up is weak at best.

Bike To Wherever Celebrates Cycling During COVID-19Go to the Bike To Wherever website, make a pledge to try biking just once this week

Missing Mom: Suzanne Morphew's Brother Starts Independent Search With 100 VolunteersSuzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10, after leaving her home in Mayesville.

Amendment B Is On The Ballot In ColoradoNo matter where you live, it will impact you in some way.

Some New RTD Employees Call Agency UnethicalThey claim RTD didn't follow through on a $2,000 signing bonus promise.

Denver Issues Public Health Order Targeting College-Age Residents After Coronavirus Outbreaks At UniversitiesOne outbreak is at Regis University, one at Metro State, eight at the University of Denver.

A Motorcycle Club Visited A Memory Club Facility To Energize ResidentsResidents of Highline Place were visited by a motorcycle club this afternoon for an energizing afternoon.

A Town Hall Was Held To Discuss Voting By Mail And A New Ballot Tracking SystemColorado secretary of state and the senate president held a town hall to discuss voting by mail and a new ballot tracking system for the upcoming election.

Jefferson County School District Received A Donation Of Infrared ThermometersAs the district transitions to in person learning the thermometers will be used to take temperatures of students and staff.

Denver Police Are Investigating Incidents From Wednesday Night ProtestDenver police are investigating a few incidents that occurred during Wednesday night protest at the state capitol.

Colorado Weather: Several Days Of Near Record Heat Will Raise The Fire DangerUnusually warm weather combined with extreme drought will significantly raise the fire danger in Colorado through Saturday

Crew Reach 25% Containment On Williams Fork Fire Burning In Grand CountyCrews fighting the Williams Fork Fire burning near Fraser are making progress. Containment on the fire has reached 25%.

Cameron Peak Fire: Containment Grows To 27%Firefighters have made progress on the Cameron Peak Fire. Crews reached 27% containment on the wildfire burning in western Larimer County.

Students At CU Boulder 'Frustrated And Disappointed' By New Ban On GatheringsWith the number of COVID-19 cases still growing on the University of Colorado Boulder Campus, even stricter measures are being put in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

The FBI And Denver Metro Area Police Are Asking For Help Catching A Bank RobberThe suspect is believed to have robbed 5 banks since August.

Colorado Rapids, Fans To Return To Dick's Sporting Goods Park Oct. 7The Colorado Rapids is planning to return to Dick's Sporting Goods Park- with fans! The Colorado Department of Health and Environment announced the approval of the Rapids' plan on Friday.

WATCH: Mountain Lion Swims Across Reservoir In ColoradoA mountain lion was spotted swimming across a reservoir in southwestern Colorado last weekend. Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of the big cat doing the dog paddle in McPhee Reservoir.

VIDEO: Porch Pirate Swipes Package In Arvada Arvada police have found the woman caught stealing a package in surveillance video.

