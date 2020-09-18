Smoke Thinning Out And Denver Sets A RecordWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Group Organizes Recall Petition Events Amid Westminster Water FightA group of residents in Westminster organized numerous recall petition signing events.

House Near Parker Destroyed In Large, Deadly FireA home in unincorporated Douglas County was destroyed by a fire Friday night.

Evacuations Lifted At Site Of Home Explosion In Eagle CountyEvacuation orders for residents near the site of a home explosion in Gypsum were lifted Saturday.

NAACP Fans Out To Get More Black Voters To Register In DenverMichael Reed is on a mission to make sure everyone votes in November.

Millions Watching Debate Unfold On U.S. Supreme Court VacancyRepublican Senators face questions about past comments as they weigh what to do about the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Northern Colorado Basketball Players, Coaches Show Support For Social JusticeThe men's basketball team at the University of Northern Colorado created a video which is gaining a lot of interest.

Hundreds Attend 'Drop The Charges' Protest At State CapitolThe Party for Socialism and Liberation protested outside the Colorado State Capitol on Saturday at noon.

CBS4 News Update, 9-19-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First

Wind Picks Up Saturday, Still Very WarmMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.

Human Remains Found At Site Of Home Explosion In GypsumThe home exploded south of Gypsum High School after a gas leak on Thursday.

CU Boulder Students Move Out To Make Room For COVID-19 Quarantine DormLess than 1 month into the fall semester, officials ask students to move out.

CU Director Of Football Operations Cited After Taking 108 People On Mt. Sanitas HikeMany participants were not wearing masks or social distancing when on the trail.

'One Of The All-Time Greats': Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgPhil Weiser was a law clerk for Ginsburg in October 1995.

State Lawmakers Gather With Community To Honor Legacy Of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgCommunity members gathered at City Park in Denver to remember Ginsburg.

Colorado Lawmakers Reflect On Passing Of Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader Ginsburg passed on Friday at the age of 87.

Craig Hospital Kicks Off Pedal 4 Possible, Annual Fundraiser Benefiting Spinal Cord And Brain InjuriesThe annual fundraiser benefits spinal cord and brain injury treatment and research.

More Smoke To Start The WeekendWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Weekly Reality Check: Colorado's Senate Race Heats UpCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd sat down to talk with our political analysts Democrat Mike Dino and Republican Dick Wadhams about a new Sen. Cory Gardner television ad in which he defends his position on protections for people with pre-existing health conditions. The group also discussed the new effort to recall Gov. Jared Polis.

Reality Check: Sen. Cory Gardner's Ad About Health CareCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd puts the ad about pre-existing conditions to the test.

Smoke Hangs On To Start The WeekendWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

Group Of Young Women Changing The Way History Is Taught In Denver Public SchoolsThe students at Martin Luther King Jr. Early College created the curriculum.

6 Protesters Arrested In Connection With 4 Separate Protests In AuroraThe protests happened June 27, July 3, July 12 and July 25.

Someone Is Shooting And Poisoning Pets In Fremont CountyA family mourns the loss of one dog while their other one heals from a head wound.

