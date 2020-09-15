Fat Lever Recalls His Signature Move With Alex EnglishOn A Few Extra Minutes, we catch up with former Nugget Fat Lever and his fondest memories playing with Alex English.

1 hour ago

Cory Gardner Ad Goes After Challenger In Crucial Senate RaceCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad a Reality Check.

2 hours ago

National Western Stock Show Adjusts Competition Due To Postponement Of 2021 ShowThat means that some competitors can still enter even though they may not meet the age requirement.

2 hours ago

College Campuses In Colorado Linked To Coronavirus 'Super Spreader' EventsYounger adults are driving up COVID-19 cases across the state.

2 hours ago

Ketamine Not Commonly Used Among Police Departments In ColoradoThe sedative was used on Elijah McClain in the days before his death.

2 hours ago

Heat Sticking With Us All WeekWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

3 hours ago

I-25 South Gap Project Enters 3rd YearCDOT Urges Drivers To Be Careful In Work Zone

3 hours ago

Jack Bonneau Moves From Lemonade Stand To Delivering ProductsThe boy behind the lemonade stand is competing in Denver Startup Week.

3 hours ago

Denver Facing $190 Million Budget Shortfall For 2021Revenue from the lodging tax is down 66%.

3 hours ago

Colorado Secretary Of State Jena Griswold Wants Postcards With Correct Information Mailed To VotersIn Colorado, a ballot is mailed out to every registered voter.

3 hours ago

Larimer County Sheriff: More Needs To Be Done To Prevent WildfiresSheriff Justin Smith said we need to balance suppression with mitigation.

3 hours ago

Fritzler Farm Park Uses 2020 Corn Maze To Say 'Thanks'The corn maze opens Sept. 19.

5 hours ago

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck Demands Investigation Into Netflix Movie 'Cuties'Buck said it "creates an environment that encourages the exploitation of children."

5 hours ago

Jury Finds Datwon Armstrong Guilty After Firing Shots At Denver Police OfficerDatwon Armstrong will be sentenced in November.

5 hours ago

'Crush Walls' Denver Street Art Celebration Underway In RiNoSince 2010, Crush has transformed streets and alleys in RiNo.

5 hours ago

Dismissed: Ethics Complaint Against Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdebacaThe complaint followed an incident during a homeless camp cleanup in August.

5 hours ago

Body Believed To Be Steven Grunwald Discovered In Rocky Mountain National ParkRangers found his vehicle parked at the Glacier Gorge Trailhead on Thursday near Estes Park.

5 hours ago

Gov. Polis Will Push To Let Bars Stay Open Until 4 A.M. After PandemicGov. Jared Polis said he is going to push to allow bars to stay open until 4 a.m. once the coronavirus pandemic is under control. Katie Johnston reports.

5 hours ago

New Petition Seeking To Recall Gov. Polis Approved For CirculationAnother petition to recall Gov. Jared Polis has been approved for circulation. It's the second attempt to recall Polis.

6 hours ago

Colorado Ranked No. 6 On List Of States With Most COVID-19 RestrictionsA new study by WalletHub ranked Colorado among the 10 states with the most coronavirus restrictions and the lowest death rates. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago

Far Above Normal For Mid-SeptemberWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

8 hours ago

Colorado Rep. Ken Buck Demands Investigation Into Netflix Movie 'Cuties'Congressman Ken Buck (R-CO) is demanding an investigation into the Netflix movie "Cuties," saying it "creates an environment that encourages the exploitation of children." Katie Johnston reports.

8 hours ago

Body Believed To Be Steven Grunwald Discovered In Rocky Mountain National ParkAuthorities in Rocky Mountain National Park say they have found a body believed to be that of Steven Grunwald, a New York man who was reported missing last week. Katie Johnston reports.

9 hours ago

Xcel Energy Proposal To Build Pipeline Through Conservation Area For Prairie Dogs Met With Some ResistanceElected leaders in Arapahoe County will take a closer look at a proposal to build an Xcel Energy natural gas pipeline through a conservation area for prairie dogs.

9 hours ago