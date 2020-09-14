CBS4 News Update, 9-15-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First

2 hours ago

Hobby Lobby Raising Minimum Wage To $17/Per Hour For Full-Time WorkersHobby Lobby announced it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17/hour for full-time employees, effective Oct. 1.

3 hours ago

Back To The 90s?!Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

3 hours ago

Denver City Council To Head Back To Negotiations With Denver Police UnionDenver City Council members voted against a proposed contract that would not have given Denver police officers any raises nor any paid holidays in 2021.

11 hours ago

Longtime Denver Tradition Canceled For The First Time Since 1915The coronavirus pandemic claimed another major event in Colorado.

11 hours ago

Boulder Records Uptick In New CasesCounty health officials say the rise in cases is due to the Labor Day weekend.

11 hours ago

Coronavirus Positivity Rate Ticks Up Above 3%Health officials say we should keep the number as low as possible.

11 hours ago

Five Points Neighborhood Wants Conversation About Possible Homeless Campsite LocationNews of a possible location considered for a temporary, sanctioned homeless campsite left some neighbors in the Five Points neighborhood concerned.

11 hours ago

Aurora City Council Approves Temporary Ketamine Ban For First RespondersIn a unanimous vote Monday night, Aurora City Council approved a resolution to temporarily ban first responders from administering ketamine to subdue people during an arrest.

11 hours ago

La Niña Has Developed, Expected To Impact Colorado Weather This WinterLa Niña is a cooling of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator.

14 hours ago

Winter Park To Give Priority To Season Pass HoldersWinter Park will prioritize pass holders and suspend selling daily lift tickets this season in an effort to cut down on overcrowding.

14 hours ago

Store For 'COVID-19 Essentials' Opens At Park Meadows MallMany businesses have shut down during the pandemic. Now a new store has opened just to sell supplies related to slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

14 hours ago

Reality Check: Ad Focuses On Cory Gardner's 'Vacation'Check out the latest Reality Check from CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd.

14 hours ago

Aurora Councilwoman Talks With Protesters Outside Her HomeThe group is private and says they're tired of other people hijacking their message.

15 hours ago

Still Waiting On Your Unemployment Money? Make Sure You're Applying CorrectlyThe employment office says about 15% of unemployment claims haven't yet been paid, mainly due to common errors made by claimants.

15 hours ago

Deadly Crash In DIA Parking Garage: Car Bursts Into Flames After Going Off Level 6, Landing On Level 4The car went off Level 6 of the parking garage, landed on Level 4.

16 hours ago

New Law Allows Workers' Comp For 911 Dispatchers For Trauma Experienced On The JobIt includes 911 operators who are repeatedly exposed to tragedies that can have long-lasting effects.

16 hours ago

Summer Heat Sticking With UsWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

16 hours ago

Denver Police Officer Files Ethics Complaint Against Councilwoman Candi CdebacaIt follows an incident during a homeless camp cleanup in August.

16 hours ago

Tracking Mail-In Ballots: Colorado Voters Can Get Notifications By Phone, Email Or TextVoters in all 64 counties will be able to check the status of their mailed ballots.

16 hours ago

National Western Stock Show Postponed Until January 2022 Because Of COVID-19The giant trade show and rodeo will resume in January 2022.

16 hours ago

Student Athletes Protest To Be Able To PlayCHSAA determined that football can be played in the spring instead of the fall.

16 hours ago

Denver Broncos Prepare For 1st Game Of The SeasonThe Broncos will take on the Titans in the season opener.

16 hours ago

Drivers Warned Of Full Closures On I-76 For The Next MonthThe work is expected to last until Oct. 15.

18 hours ago