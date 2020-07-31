Weekly Reality CheckCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Republican and Democrat analysts.

1 hour ago

Woman Makes Friends With 4-Year-Old Girl Who Yelled 'Black Lives Matter' In Home DepotThe two became friends over what could have been an awkward situation.

1 hour ago

ACLU Says Investigation Into Denver County Court System NeededThis comes after people received summons and showed up to a closed courtroom.

1 hour ago

Takes Seconds To Get Help On Unemployment Phone Line If You Speak Spanish; For English Speakers Help Is Weeks AwayIf you speak Spanish, you can get help with your unemployment claim in seconds.

2 hours ago

Frontier Airlines Prepares For FurloughsThe airline sent out notices to about 35% of its pilots and flight attendants.

2 hours ago

10 For 10 Gathers At La Raza ParkThe group gathered for the United Against ICE Rally.

2 hours ago

Rescue Boat Capsizes During Search At Chatfield State ParkThe adult went missing while swimming near the Swim Beach.

2 hours ago

Thornton Police: Suspect Fatally Stabbed Mother, Injured GrandfatherThe 35-year-old man is under arrest for the stabbing in Chili's parking lot.

2 hours ago

State Health Department Reached A One Year Goal Of Increasing Number Of Vaccinations Amongst Kindergartners In The StateThe goal to increase the number of kindergartners receiving vaccinations was reached according to new data. Colorado has an overall vaccination rate of 94% among school age children.

2 hours ago

Underpass Designed To Make Hampden & Colorado Intersection Safer For Pedestrians, CyclistsA busy intersection in Denver will be closed this weekend as crews build an underpass. The hope is that the area at Hampden and Colorado Boulevard will be safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

3 hours ago

Mayor Hancock: Denver May Clear Homeless Camps Without WarningDenver Mayor Michael Hancock affirmed that city officials will continue to clear out homeless encampments and said they may do it without warning.

3 hours ago

The Group 10 For 10 Is Hosting An Event To Educate People On Immigration ProblemsTonight the group called 10 for 10 is hosting an event to educate the community on immigration problems and offer resources to those who may need them.

3 hours ago

Severe Storms Possible This WeekendWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

3 hours ago

Community Shows Up To Help After Pueblo MLK Statue Gets VandalizedA hate crime investigation is underway in Colorado after someone vandalized a statue of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Emmett Till. It stands outside the Friendly Harbor Community Center on North Grand Avenue in Pueblo.

3 hours ago

Rescue Teams Are Searching For A Missing Swimmer At Chatfield State ParkDive teams are searching for a person that was reported missing while swimming at Chatfiled state park this afternoon.

3 hours ago

Home Opener For Rockies This Year Means No Fans And Not Much Business For Restuarnts And Bars Around The StadiumRockies opening day usually brings lots of fans and business to the ballpark area but this year due to coronavirus no fans means lots of lost revenue.

3 hours ago

Newborn Babies At UC Health Are Already Rooting For Colorado Home TeamsUC Health is giving all newborns hats with either Rockies, Nuggets, or Avs logos on them.

4 hours ago

45 Fire Burning Near Palisade Destroys One Home, Forces EvacuationsFirefighters are working on a new wildland fire burning near Palisade. The 45 Fire is burning in the Rapid Creek area near the western Colorado town.

4 hours ago

Denver Has Issued Almost Two Dozen Citations For Mask ViolationsDenver mayor Hancock said today that since last week almost two dozen citations have been given for people not wearing masks while in public.

4 hours ago

Jefferson County Sheriffs Helped Free Bear Cubs Trapped In A DumpsterJefferson county sheriff officers helped reunite some bear cubs that were trapped in a dumpster with their mother.

8 hours ago

Elitch Gardens Will Not Open For The 2020 Seasonlitch Gardens will not open in 2020. The amusement park announced Friday that state orders banning the operation of parks will prevent them from opening this summer.

8 hours ago

Today Is Rockies Home Opener But It Will Be One Like We Have Never Seen BeforeToday is the Rockies home opener but there will be no fans in attendance due to coronavirus pandemic.

8 hours ago

Annual Fill The Boot Fundraiser Is Going Online This YearNormally during labor day weekend you encounter firefighters holding boots raising money for muscular dystrophy, this year the fundraiser will be online due to coronavirus.

8 hours ago

CPW Is Offering Free State Park Passes To Military Veterans And National Guard Members In The Month Of AugustAs a thank you for service Colorado Parks And Wildlife is offering free entrance to state parks to military veterans and National Guard members in August.

8 hours ago