CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Democrat & Republican analysts.
Weekly Reality Check
Program: CBS4 PoliticsCategories: News, Politics, KCNCTV
Latest Videos
80s Instead Of 90s Most Of This WeekWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Group Provides Free Drinking Water And Hand Sanitizer To People Struggling With HomelessnessCBS4's Mekialaya White talked to organizers, who also helped pick up trash around the encampment.
Counter-Protesters Scuffle With Demonstrators At 'Back The Blue' Rally In Berthoud SundayDemonstrators who gathered in Berthoud Sunday morning to show support for law enforcement were met with counter-protesters.
Slightly Drier For MondayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
1 Killed, 3 Hurt In Shooting In Commerce City Early SundayOne man found at the scene died later at the hospital. Three other victims with gunshot wounds were found at a hospital nearby.
2 Killed, 2 Others Hurt In Shooting In Denver's Park Hill NeighborhoodPolice in Denver are searching for the gunman in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. The shooting happened on Saturday night at 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street.
Man Accused Of Driving Through ‘Blue Lives Matter’ Rally In EatonThe Eaton Police Department arrested a man accused of driving an SUV through a crowd of pedestrians at a “Blue Lives Matter” rally on Saturday.
Jeep Speeds Through Protesters On I-225: Witnesses Say Driver Who Tried To Stop Jeep Saved Their Lives"The gentleman in the Jeep was allowed to hit my vehicle, almost hit protesters, he would have hit protesters, had I not acted. He was allowed to leave the scene of an accident -- give a statement and go home. Whereas, Elijah McClain wasn't even allowed to walk home from the damn convenience store without being murdered," one man said.
Repairs Underway At Courthouse In Aurora After Protesters Broke Windows, Started FiresAurora police said demonstrators pushed down a fence, threw fireworks and other objects at officers, and broke windows and started a fire at the courthouse Saturday night.
cbs4 news update 07-26-20CBS4 IS CO'S NEWSCHANNEL
Cooler With More Afternoon StormsMeteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
Douglas County School District Discusses Back To School PlanStudents will work in smaller groups and only report to school 2 days a week.
Longmont Teen Dies In Crash With Dump TruckKelsey Skokan, 17, died in the crash where the dump truck crashed into his home.
Aurora Protests Turn Violent With GunfireHundreds protested for justice for Elijah McClain before the crowds became violent.
Good Soaking RainsWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast
Crowds Gather In Aurora To Call For Justice For Elijah McClainElijah McClain died nearly a year ago after an encounter with Aurora police.
Happy 1st Birthday, Tatu!The Denver Zoo is celebrating a special first birthday for an already-beloved resident.
Best Big Brother: Wyoming Boy Rewarded For Saving Little SisterA young boy from Wyoming found himself in the public spotlight after he saved his little sister from a dog
Grand Junction Pair Compete In Mars Shot ContestAlexis and Angie Watson are working hard to give a voice to people who are nonverbal.
Bandimere Family Cancels Weekend Speedway EventsWeekend racing events at Bandimere Speedway were canceled owners announced Friday afternoon.
Colorado Students Get New Backpacks Thanks To Broncos & Mile High United WayHundreds of backpacks filled with school supplies were given out on Saturday in Denver.
Douglas County School District To Have 'Hybrid' Model In Upcoming School YearThe Douglas County School District met on Saturday for a special meeting to discuss how to best start the new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.