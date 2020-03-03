CBS4 Celebrates 'Week Of Women'International Women's Day is March 8, and Denver will host events in honor of the day.

Letecia Stauch Will Not Fight Extradition To ColoradoGannon Stauch's stepmother Letecia "Tecia" Stauch appeared in court in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on Tuesday morning, one day after she was arrested for murder.

Warm, Dry Days AheadMeteorologist Ashton Altieri has your forecast.

Deadly Hit And Run Suspect ArrestedPolice in Thornton have arrested the driver they believe was behind the wheel when Bradley Hatchett was struck on Feb. 22.

Denver City Council's Candi CdeBaca Replies 'Yaaaas!!' To Tweet About Coronavirus At MAGA RalliesDenver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca retweeted and replied to a tweet that read, “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.” Katie Johnston reports.

Governor Polis Holds Press Conference Regarding States Preparedness For CoronavirusThere are still no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state but Governor Polis is making sure the state is prepared if there are.

Gabby Giffords To Join Hickenlooper For Campaign Rally March 9 In AuroraFormer Congresswoman Gabby Giffords will join U.S. Senate Candidate John Hickenlooper for a rally on March 9. Katie Johnston reports.

Denver Police Search For Burglary SuspectsThe men are wanted in two business burglaries in east Denver.

Denver Police Search For Robbery SuspectWayne Vigil is wanted for robbery, criminal trespass and domestic violence in Denver.

Monarch Casino Employees Recognized For Saving LifeThe City of Black Hawk honored them with citizen lifesaving awards for performing CPR.

Colorado Students Support Lowering Voting Age For School Board ElectionsSome will visit the state Capitol to show lawmakers their support.

Colorado Among 14 States Participating In Super TuesdayVoters must turn in their presidential primary ballots or vote in person by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Letecia Stauch Appears In Court In South CarolinaLetecia Stauch is facing murder charges in the death of Gannon Stauch.

CBS4 News Update, 3-3-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First

Tranquil For The Next Several DaysWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

Some Denver Residents Trying To Convince City To Change Policy On Number Of Unrelated Adults Living TogetherThe city is proposing to change the number of unrelated adults that can live under one roof from 2 to 8 people.

Part Of Interstate 80 Closed For More Than A Day After Triple Fatal Chain Reaction CrashMore than 100 vehicles including numerous semis were involved in a chain reaction crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming on Sunday afternoon.

Campaign 2020 Reminder: Double Voting Is Illegal In ColoradoWith several contenders for the Democratic nomination for president leaving the field, Colorado’s Secretary of State has a warning for voters.

Coronavirus Task Force Created Within City Of DenverMayor Michael Hancock has created a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.

Search For Gannon Stauch: Stepmother Letecia Stauch ArrestedIt has been five weeks to the day since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen and detectives have made an arrest.

Fire At Natural Gas Facility In Weld County Injures 2The cause of the fire is unknown.

Cybercrime Group Targets Colorado Company Visser Precision, LLCThe hack involves a group called DoppelPaymer.

Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Stabbing On Federal BoulevardPolice in Denver have arrested a suspect wanted for stabbing a man to death on Friday night. Legacy Amin, 41, is facing first-degree murder charges.

Gladimir Jesus Gamez Arrested: Bricks Of Fentanyl Found In Car During I-70 Traffic StopA man was busted in Jefferson County for allegedly transporting large amounts of fentanyl from California. Gladimir Jesus Gamez, 34, was stopped on Interstate 70 near Golden.

