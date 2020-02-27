Warming With Less Wind On FridayWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

12 minutes ago

16th Street Mall Needs Upgrade After Nearly 40 YearsDenver's popular tourist attraction may get new pedestrian safety features.

18 minutes ago

Gulf War Veteran To Make The Fight For Air ClimbMichelle Alarid wants to help others breathe easier with her stair climb at Republic Plaza.

25 minutes ago

About 50 Soldiers Welcomed Home At Buckley Air Force BaseThe Colorado Army National Guard aviation unit spend a year in Afghanistan.

29 minutes ago

'Gannon's Law' Would Change The Way Missing Kids Are ClassifiedGannon Stauch has been missing since Jan. 27.

30 minutes ago

Highway 285 Closed Due To Blowing SnowCDOT doesn't have an estimated opening for the highway.

31 minutes ago

Biomonitoring Device Developed In Colorado Could Track ChangesThe device could track changes that may indicate coronavirus symptoms.

1 hour ago

Mumps Cases Increase In KeystoneOf the 26 mumps cases, 24 are Keystone Ski Area employees.

1 hour ago

Human Remains Found Near Kendrick Lakes ElementaryThe remains were found in Lakewood on Thursday.

1 hour ago

Six Year Old Learns When Not To Call 911A six year old called 911 and hung up because her stuffed bunny was sick, officers responded and used the moment as a learning lesson.

2 hours ago

Non Profit Has Building Flooded By Broken Fire SprinklerTasha Vanmarter founded her no-profit Joyful Journeys 10 years ago.

2 hours ago

Weekly Reality CheckCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd talks with Democrat and Republican analysts.

2 hours ago

Rodry Pombo Sentenced to 15 Years In PrisonRodry Pombo has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual assaulting an 8th grade student while working at Horizon Middle School.

2 hours ago

Students From Colorado Who Are Studding Abroad Will Return HomeDue to the Coronavirus some college students who are studying abroad will return home to Colorado sooner than planned.

2 hours ago

Vehicle In Deadly Hit And Run Has Been FoundThornton police say they found the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Feb. 22.

7 hours ago

Volunteers Renovate Wounded Veteran's HomeThe effort to renovate a wounded veteran's home is taking place in Lochbuie.

7 hours ago

Denver Will Permanently Close Bannock Street In Front Of City And County BuildingThe stretch of Bannock Street in front of the City and County Building will be permanently closed in April.

7 hours ago

A Man In Colorado Springs Is Dead After Officer Shot HimOne person is dead after approaching an off-duty Colorado Springs Police officer and claimed he had a gun.

7 hours ago

It Has Been A Month Since Gannon Stauch Went MissingMonday evening marks four weeks since Gannon Stauch was last seen.

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

Bigger Warmup On The WayWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

7 hours ago

Dalton Keene, A Colorado Native, Trying To Make His Mark At NFL CombineDalton Keene played at Virginia Tech in college, but before that was a standout at Chatfield High School in Littleton.

8 hours ago

Phillip Lindsay Says He Was Open About ADD Throughout His Draft ProcessThe former Colorado Buffaloes running back says NFL teams were well aware he suffers from attention deficit disorder.

8 hours ago

Rep. Diana DeGette Involved In Congressional Hearings On Deceptive And Unfair Practices By Online Ticket BrokersColoradans who love concerts and sporting events say the cost of fees that come with those tickets are too much and can often keep them for actually attending because the final price is more than they can afford.

8 hours ago