Pres. Trump Visits Colorado Springs, Democratic presidential candidates focus on Colorado.
'The SpongeBob Musical' Fills Stage With Bright Colorful Story“The SpongeBob Musical” plays at the DCPA from March 10 – 22.
Denver Museum Of Nature & Science Free Day Is SundayGeneral admission is free at DMNS but featured exhibits, IMAX are additional.
Denver Travel & Adventure Show At Colorado Convention Center This WeekendThe show is Feb. 22-23 and features travel adventures for every skill level.
United Airlines Raises Rates On Checked BaggageThe fees will increase $5 for each checked bag.
Durango Helps Homeless With LockersThe lockers can be used to store personal belongings.
Fort Collins Police Search For Panty ThiefOne victim told police the only thing missing from her ransacked apartment was underwear.
Semi Driver Dies Days After Crashing Into Liquor StoreThe crash happened at I-25 & Meadows Parkway in Castle Rock.
State Lawmakers Take Up Issue Of PsychotherapistsRight now, psychotherapists are not required to be licensed.
Children's Hospital Colorado Shows Injuries From Indoor Trampoline ParksOne Denver family shares their experience after their 3-year-old broke her femur.
2 Semis Collide On Highway 85The crash kept Highway 85 and Weld County Road 2 closed for hours.
Evergreen Home Destroyed By FlamesThe fire destroyed the home and killed the family dog.
More Snow Heading Our WayWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast
Travel And Adventure ShowThe 2020 Travel and Adventure Show is taking place this weekend at the Colorado Convention Center.
Woman Blames Impending Eviction On Missing Rent MoneyAurora woman in danger of being evicted from apartment after rent money goes missing.
Gannon Stauch SearchInvestigators in El Paso County have suspended their search for a boy who has been missing for nearly four weeks.
DPS Looking To Keep Classrooms CoolDenver Public School District is looking for ways to keep schools cool without air-conditioning in many schools.
Elizabeth School Threat Not CredibleA warning from the Department of Homeland Security prompted Elizabeth High School to close on Friday.
Arvada Apartment MurderOne person was killed in an assault and the alleged attacked died in an officer-involved shooting at an apartment building in Arvada early Friday morning.
Walmart Shooter ChargedThe woman accused of firing a gun inside a Walmart in Broomfield has been formally charged.
James Clayton Pleads Guilty To MurderA man has pleaded guilty in a 40-year-old murder case in Douglas County.
CollegeInvest Debuts First Step To Help Newborns, Newly Adopted In ColoradoNew accounts for newborns, newly adopted will get $100 bonus for enrolling in the 529.
Semi Crash Into Liquor Store Kills ManA man severely hurt when a semi truck crashed into cars and into a liquor store has died of his injuries, according to the Douglas County Coroner’s Office.