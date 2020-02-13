Vail Resorts Issues An Apology For Long Lift LinesIt took hours to get on Gondola One at Vail over the weekend.

2 hours ago

Weekly Reality Check: Presidential Candidates Drop OutCBS4 Shaun Boyd interviews Democrat and Republican analysts.

2 hours ago

CSU Pueblo Students Can Major In CannabisIt's one of the first degrees of its kind in the U.S.

2 hours ago

Winter Bike To Work Day Is Feb. 14The day is designed to encourage alternative transportation, even in the snow!

2 hours ago

Six Anti-LGBTQ Bills Introduced At State CapitolOpponents vow to fight the bills introduced at the Colorado Legislature.

2 hours ago

Pueblo County Schools Will Have To Make Up SnowdaysThat could mean students will have to stay in school for an additional 15 minutes.

2 hours ago

Some 17-Year-Olds Will Receive Primary Ballots In The MailThose voters will be old enough to cast ballots by the November election.

2 hours ago

Charities Receive Checks From Giving MachineThe vending machine collected donations over the holiday season.

3 hours ago

CDOT Spreads Safety Message With 'Marijuana' BouquetsThe idea is to educate consumers about the dangers of driving high.

3 hours ago

Amazon Building Fulfillment Center In Colorado SpringsThe expansion is expected to bring jobs to Southern Colorado.

3 hours ago

Planned RTD Service Cuts Could Impact Thousands Of PeopleThe 16L service cuts would prohibit some students from getting to Girls, Inc.

3 hours ago

Warming Up And Drying OutWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

3 hours ago

State Lawmakers Debate Ways To Make Prescription Drugs More AffordableIf the bill passes, the most expensive 20 drugs would be targeted.

3 hours ago

Biologists Collect Samples That Prove Wolves Are In ColoradoThe samples were collected from the carcass of an elk in Moffat County.

3 hours ago

Reward Increased to $12,000 For Sweethearts Murder At SubwayThe two were killed in the restaurant near Columbine High School in 2000.

3 hours ago

Search For Missing Boy Gannon Stauch Expands Into Douglas CountyThe 11-year-old went missing in January from his home in Fountain.

3 hours ago

Semi Fire Closes EB I-70 In Wheat RidgeThe closure impacted the eastbound lanes at 32nd Avenue.

3 hours ago

Explosives Trigger Avalanches Along I-70 In Summit CountyThe slides are a way to prevent natural, more dangerous avalanches in the high country.

3 hours ago

Major Interstate 70 Safety Closure DelayedA safety closure is planned for Interstate 70 Thursday.

5 hours ago

Fort Collins Police Search For Hit & Run Suspect Vehicle, DriverA woman crossing the street was struck and seriously injured.

6 hours ago

Ruby Hill Rail Yard Open For The SeasonThe urban park is open to skiers and boarders free of charge.

6 hours ago

Thomas Proesel, Convicted Of Pushing Snowboarder Off Chairlift, ReleasedHe was released from the Colorado psychiatric hospital and allowed to live on his own in Pueblo.

6 hours ago

Winter Bike To Work Day Is Feb. 14The day is designed to encourage alternative transportation even in the snow!

6 hours ago

Beaver Sighting: Pueblo Police Help Animal Get Across Highway 50Pueblo police officers Jordan Klopp and Adam Quintana blocked traffic with their patrol vehicle to make way for the animal.

7 hours ago