Weekly Reality Check: Impeachment VoteCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Democrat & Republican analysts.

24 minutes ago

Colorado Teen With Down Syndrome Wows Crowd At High School Talent ShowIn case you were wondering what kind of skills a teenager with Down syndrome might have, this is the video for you. Adam Kalk, a sophomore at Durango High School, wowed the crowd with his routine to “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” in the high school talent show. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Police Release Composite Images Of Suspect In Kidnapping And Sexual Assault On Child In Greeley In 2001Greeley detectives are hoping images created using DNA technology will help them solve the "gruesome kidnapping and sexual assault of a child" that happened almost 20 years ago. Katie JOhnston reports.

2 hours ago

Denver's Housing Market Surges With Homes For SaleThe cycle slows in January and then builds to peak in July.

2 hours ago

Bernie Sanders Campaign To Increase Team In Colorado, Julian Castro To Stump For Elizabeth Warren In DenverThe campaign for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders announced Thursday that his candidate will immediately increase staffing in Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Snow Returns To Denver TonightWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Coronavirus Outbreak: 4 New Tests Done In ColoradoSo far there have been no positive coronavirus tests in Colorado.

4 hours ago

No DUI Charges Against Aurora Police Officer Nathan Meier, DA George Brauchler SaysDistrict Attorney George Brauchler says after a lengthy investigation, he has concluded he cannot file DUI charges against Aurora Police Officer Nate Meier.

5 hours ago

4-Year-Old Najee Dies From Influenza, 2nd Flu Patient To Die This Flu Season In ColoradoIt's been an especially rough flu season in Colorado and now influenza has killed a 4-year-old boy.

7 hours ago

Denver Police Search For Man Who Attacked JoggerDenver police are looking for a suspect after an attack on a female jogger on Sunday.

8 hours ago

CBS4 News Update, 2-6-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First

9 hours ago

Monster Mountain Snow, Less For DenverWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast

10 hours ago

Denver Reports Nearly 50 Puffer Cars Stolen Last MonthPolice want to remind drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended outside in the cold weather.

18 hours ago

Denver Dog Owner Warns Others Of 'Pet Flipping'A Denver man, whose dog ran away from home, is warning people of several possible scams he encountered while trying to get her back.

18 hours ago

New Technology In Denver To Help Change Traditional AutopsiesWith the cut of a ribbon Wednesday afternoon came celebration for cutting-edge technology.

18 hours ago

$8.75 Million Settlement Paid In 2017 Northglenn Deadly Officer Involved ShootingA $8.75 million settlement is considered to be the largest in Colorado for an officer involved shooting case.

18 hours ago

Shouting Heard From Gannon Stauch's Home During Live ReportDuring a 10 p.m. live report in front of Gannon Stauch's home in Colorado Springs, CBS4 reporter Karen Morfitt heard apparent shouting coming from inside the home.

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

19 hours ago

WEB EXTRA: CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass Sits Down With D.A. George BrauchlerDistrict Attorney George Brauchler says after a lengthy investigation, he has concluded he cannot file DUI charges against Aurora Police Officer Nate Meier.

19 hours ago

East Colfax Neighbors Concerned About Urban Renewal PlansEast Colfax Avenue in Denver is one of the last neighborhoods left that hasn’t been touched by urban renewal. That means it needs a lot of updating but the people who live and work there have some concerns.

22 hours ago

Healing Art Being Auctioned Off To Help Erase Childhood CancerThe sculptures are part of a fundraiser for the Morgan Adams Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting kids' cancer research.

22 hours ago

Anna Zanusso Preparing For Augusta National Women's AmateurUniversity of Denver freshman Anna Zanusso is about to live out one of her dreams.

22 hours ago

7 Ton Mortar To Be Launched In Steamboat SpringsA team of firework fanatics are trying to break a world record for the largest fireworks shell ever.

23 hours ago