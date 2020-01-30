CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Democrat analyst Mike Dino and Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.
This Week's Reality Check
Sponsored By
Program: CBS4 PoliticsCategories: News, Politics, KCNCTV
Latest Videos
Students Prepare Meals For Astronauts Miles Above EarthThe competition includes creating, cooking and testing meals for NASA.
Development In One Denver Neighborhood Is ChangingDenver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval is on a mission to keep development in check.
Parachute Deployed From Plane Saves People On BoardThe two people survived the plane crash near Aspen.
Denver DA Considers 'Gun Court' In Wake Of Teen Gun ViolenceThe idea is one of several being considered to combat gun violence among the youth.
Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch ContinuesThe boy was last seen on Monday afternoon in Fountain south of Colorado Springs.
This Week's Reality CheckCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Democrat analyst Mike Dino and Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.
Tonight At 10: El Paso County Family's Emotional Plea To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon StauchThe El Paso County Sheriff's Office upgraded the case of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch from runaway to missing and endangered. Tonight at 10, the latest on the search for Gannon, plus his parents' emotional plea for him to come home safe.
Colorado Ballet Performs Peter PanThe ballet is on stage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House through Feb. 9.
Coors Brewery Expands To More Than Just BeerThe beer is making moves into hard seltzer and hard coffee options.
Bye Bye B CycleThe bike sharing program is over in Denver.
CDOT Calls For Final Closure On Highway 119 For Rock BlastingThe last closure is set for Feb. 6 and will last four hours.
Giraffe At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Recovering After SurgeryMahali has arthritis and fractures in his feet.
'Let's Be Blunt' Campaign Aims To Raise Awareness About MarijuanaVail and Eagle County want everyone to be informed about the pot laws.
State Lawmakers Debate Bill To Limit School Board Election Campaign ContributionsSchool board elections are the only ones in Colorado without any limits.
Colorado Lawmaker Wants Threatening Elected Official To Be A FelonyKyle Mullica said he and his family received threats last year.
RTD Driver Thomas Kremer Charged In Deadly CrashThe RTD bus struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.
Discrimination Complaints Investigated At CU School of MedicineThose who filed the complaints work or have worked in the department of anesthesiology.
Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch ContinuesThe status has been changed from runaway to endangered missing child.
Man Pays It Forward After Getting Free TruckJoseph Kniss has struggled with homelessness and wanted to help someone else get back on their feet.
Lawsuit Claims Kansas Highway Patrol Stops Colorado DriversThe lawsuit claims 93% of traffic stops involve cars with out-of-state license plates.
Congresswoman Diana DeGette Discusses Coronavirus With ExpertsThe Democrat representing Colorado talked about the spread of the virus.
Bill To Repeal Death Penalty Passes Initial Vote In SenateSome state lawmakers support keeping the death penalty in Colorado.
Online Resource Could Help Those Struggling With SuicideThe program helps make a home safer for those at risk.
Fugitive Jacob Blair Scott Captured In OklahomaScott is accused of sexual assaulting his teen stepdaughter.