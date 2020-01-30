Students Prepare Meals For Astronauts Miles Above EarthThe competition includes creating, cooking and testing meals for NASA.

19 minutes ago

Development In One Denver Neighborhood Is ChangingDenver City Councilwoman Amanda Sandoval is on a mission to keep development in check.

21 minutes ago

Parachute Deployed From Plane Saves People On BoardThe two people survived the plane crash near Aspen.

23 minutes ago

Denver DA Considers 'Gun Court' In Wake Of Teen Gun ViolenceThe idea is one of several being considered to combat gun violence among the youth.

25 minutes ago

Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch ContinuesThe boy was last seen on Monday afternoon in Fountain south of Colorado Springs.

27 minutes ago

This Week's Reality CheckCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Democrat analyst Mike Dino and Republican analyst Dick Wadhams.

3 hours ago

Tonight At 10: El Paso County Family's Emotional Plea To Find Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon StauchThe El Paso County Sheriff's Office upgraded the case of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch from runaway to missing and endangered. Tonight at 10, the latest on the search for Gannon, plus his parents' emotional plea for him to come home safe.

4 hours ago

Colorado Ballet Performs Peter PanThe ballet is on stage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House through Feb. 9.

4 hours ago

Coors Brewery Expands To More Than Just BeerThe beer is making moves into hard seltzer and hard coffee options.

4 hours ago

Bye Bye B CycleThe bike sharing program is over in Denver.

4 hours ago

CDOT Calls For Final Closure On Highway 119 For Rock BlastingThe last closure is set for Feb. 6 and will last four hours.

4 hours ago

Giraffe At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Recovering After SurgeryMahali has arthritis and fractures in his feet.

4 hours ago

'Let's Be Blunt' Campaign Aims To Raise Awareness About MarijuanaVail and Eagle County want everyone to be informed about the pot laws.

4 hours ago

State Lawmakers Debate Bill To Limit School Board Election Campaign ContributionsSchool board elections are the only ones in Colorado without any limits.

4 hours ago

Colorado Lawmaker Wants Threatening Elected Official To Be A FelonyKyle Mullica said he and his family received threats last year.

4 hours ago

RTD Driver Thomas Kremer Charged In Deadly CrashThe RTD bus struck a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

4 hours ago

Discrimination Complaints Investigated At CU School of MedicineThose who filed the complaints work or have worked in the department of anesthesiology.

4 hours ago

Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Gannon Stauch ContinuesThe status has been changed from runaway to endangered missing child.

4 hours ago

Man Pays It Forward After Getting Free TruckJoseph Kniss has struggled with homelessness and wanted to help someone else get back on their feet.

4 hours ago

Lawsuit Claims Kansas Highway Patrol Stops Colorado DriversThe lawsuit claims 93% of traffic stops involve cars with out-of-state license plates.

5 hours ago

Congresswoman Diana DeGette Discusses Coronavirus With ExpertsThe Democrat representing Colorado talked about the spread of the virus.

5 hours ago

Bill To Repeal Death Penalty Passes Initial Vote In SenateSome state lawmakers support keeping the death penalty in Colorado.

5 hours ago

Online Resource Could Help Those Struggling With SuicideThe program helps make a home safer for those at risk.

5 hours ago

Fugitive Jacob Blair Scott Captured In OklahomaScott is accused of sexual assaulting his teen stepdaughter.

5 hours ago