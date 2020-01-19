New Commercial Permit System At Garden Of The Gods Drawing CriticismA new permit system at the Garden of the Gods is being criticized for lack of transparency.

4 hours ago

Mountain Lion Hunting Expands Near AspenThe Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission voted last week to open more land for mountain lion hunting.

4 hours ago

Mild Start To The WeekWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

Colorado Dog Buried, Rescued From AvalancheA pair of backcountry skiers were able to pull of a rescue when an avalanche buried their dog.

4 hours ago

Skier Dies After Being Reported Missing At Winter ParkWinter Park Ski Patrol says a skier died Saturday night after disappearing near White Rabbit trail.

4 hours ago

Vail Asks Developer To Move Plans For Booth HeightsThe long-running drama around a proposed employee housing development in east Vail takes another major plot twist.

4 hours ago

Couple Faces Immigration Hearing, Could Be Separated From ChildrenA Colorado couple will find out on Wednesday if they will be separated from their five children.

4 hours ago

Civil Rights Groups To Gather Ahead Of Denver's MLK, Jr. Day MaradeIn protest of the city's camping ban, BLM 5280 will join Colorado Poor People's Campaign in City Park before the marade.

4 hours ago

Brighton Police Warn Residents Of 'Capt. Gallin' Police ImpersonatorBrighton police say a man identified himself as a police officer named "Captain Gallin."

4 hours ago

Marcus Smith, Cubanicqua Lawrence Arrested For Apartment ShootingAurora police announced they arrested two people in a shooting which started as a home intrusion.

4 hours ago

CBS4 Sits Down With Up & Coming Superstar Cale MakarHalf way through his rookie season, Cale Makar is making life in the NHL look easy.

4 hours ago

Colorado State Patrol: Honda Civic Most Stolen Car In 2019Colorado State Patrol says nearly 500 Honda Civics were stolen in the Denver metro area in 2019.

4 hours ago

100+ Vehicles Damaged In Shooting SpreeCommerce City police officers arrested two suspects.

4 hours ago

Protesters Gather Outside National Western Stock ShowProtesters outside the National Western Stock Show in Denver called for an end to what they call animal abuse.

4 hours ago

Denver Mixed-Use Building Faces Noise Ordinance ConundrumThe city of Denver is it looking at revising its noise ordinances.

5 hours ago

Denver Police Searching For Suspect Who Shot Woman & ManDenver police are looking for a suspect who shot a woman early Sunday morning near Tamarac Drive and Girard Avenue.

11 hours ago

Mile High Holidays Continues Through Stock ShowIn true Colorado tradition, the holidays aren’t over until the Stock Show closes.

11 hours ago

Pedestrian Killed In RTD CrashDenver police say a man was hit and taken to the hospital where he later died.

11 hours ago

Ice Climber Killed Near OurayThe Colorado Avalanche Information Center says an ice climber was killed when a falling block of ice triggered a small avalanche.

11 hours ago

Suspect In Stolen Car Speeds Away, Crashes Into 2 Vehicles On BroadwayDenver police say they are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a car and crashed it at 9th Avenue and Broadway.

11 hours ago

Tomas Medina & Juvenile Arrested In Car Window Shooting SpreeThis weekend more than 100 vehicles were discovered with their windows shot out in Commerce City.

11 hours ago

Haitian Man Get Back On His Feet Thanks To Windsor CompanyA Haitian man will be able to have freedom he hasn’t experienced in a decade, thanks to a prosthetic company in Windsor.

12 hours ago

Recent Crime Has Aurora Apartment Complex Managers 'Concerned & Saddened'Aurora police responded to a shooting early Saturday morning where one man, who intruded into someone's apartment, was critically injured.

12 hours ago

CBS4 News Update, 01-19-20CBS4 is Colorado's News Channel

13 hours ago