Scotch Whisky Collection Owned By Colorado Man Could Fetch $10.5 Million At AuctionThe world's largest private collection of Scotch whisky will soon go under the hammer -- and could fetch a staggering $10.5 million. Dubbed "the Perfect Collection," the spirits were amassed by the late Richard Gooding -- a private collector from Colorado. Katie Johnston reports.

27 minutes ago

Colorado Gives Day: Online Fundraiser Has Generated $296 Million in Donations For NonprofitsThe mission started 10 years ago and has raised more than $296 million for Colorado nonprofits.

57 minutes ago

Colorado Among Top 10 States With 'Worst Drivers,' Study FindsA new study says Colorado ranks No. 6 in the nation for states with the worst drivers.

1 hour ago

7 Hurt After Oil Well Fire In Weld CountyThe fire happened on Monday night.

2 hours ago

Fort Collins Couples Help Break Guinness World Record At Anheuser-Busch BreweryThe Anheuser-Busch Brewery and Tour Center in Fort Collins helped break a Guinness World Record, officials say.

3 hours ago

Digital TV Newscast 12.10.19CBS4 is covering Colorado first!

4 hours ago

Dry For Denver The Next Few DaysWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.

4 hours ago

CBS4 Gets Set To Hold Together 4 Colorado Toy Collection DayEvery year, CBS4 personnel collect new toys during a day-long collection event.

13 hours ago

Entrance Fee To Colorado National Monument To IncreaseThe price to visit some of Colorado's national parks and monuments is going up.

13 hours ago

Grizzly Bear Protections In Colorado, 6 Other States To Be ReviewedFederal officials will review whether they are doing doing enough to protect grizzly bears across the contiguous U.S. states.

13 hours ago

Colorado Lawmakers Plan To Help Make Electronic Repairs EasierMany corporations essentially have a monopoly on repairs for their products.

13 hours ago

Colorado Woman Warns Other Xcel Customers Of Scam: 'It Was Very Upsetting'A woman in Denver wants others to know about a scam targeting Xcel Energy customers.

13 hours ago

Robert Dear Indicted By Grand JuryA federal grand jury has indicted Robert Lewis Dear in connection with the 2015 attack on a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado Springs.

13 hours ago

Chris Pelton, Fort Lupton Officer, Recovering Well From ShootingThe family of a Fort Lupton officer shot in the face says he's doing well in his recovery.

13 hours ago

Family Of Damon Weyrough Wants Answers In 6 Year Old Murder CaseIt’s been almost six years since Damon Weyrough was murdered.

13 hours ago

Justin Bannan Hires New Attorney In Shooting CaseA former player for the Denver Broncos and the University of Colorado Boulder has a new defense attorney.

14 hours ago

Kareem Jackson's Big Hit On Hopkins ImmortalizedBroncos Cornerback, Kareem Jackson, was gifted his very own custom figurine from 'Kenzos Customs' after the team's victory in Houston.

16 hours ago

AeroAngel Flies Medical Patients In And Out Of ColoradoA nonprofit based in Colorado takes patients to their appointments in different states free of charge thanks to donated time by local aircraft owners.

17 hours ago

Action Center Offers Free Holiday ShopThe Action Center holiday gift shop is now up and running.

17 hours ago

Officials Trying To Contain Scabies Infestation At ICE FacilityScabies is a highly contagious infestation of mites that burrow into the skin.

17 hours ago

$1 Million To Be Awarded To Five Colorado NonprofitsFive hardworking Colorado nonprofits have just been awarded $175,000 for their efforts to grow the state's economy.

17 hours ago

Breckenridge To Swap Diesel Buses With Electric BusesSix projects in Colorado will receive a total of $18 million from FTA’s Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

17 hours ago

Warming Up After Cool DownWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

18 hours ago

Woman From Fort Collins Dies After Avalanche Near Cameron PassA 29-year-old woman from Fort Collins is the first person to die from an avalanche in Colorado this season.

18 hours ago