  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Program: CBS4 News Mid-dayCategories: News, Local News, KCNCTV
Baby News: CBS4's Dominic Garcia Now Father To Elliot Luis
The boy was born Friday morning.

Latest Videos

Injured Paraglider In 'Good Spirits'The paraglider crashed on Lookout Mountain.
Suspect Arrested In Deadly StabbingPolice have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing in Aurora. Matthew Nagel, 21, is facing a charge of first degree murder. Matt Yurus reports.
Convicted Of Hate Crime: Ryan Austin Lee Chased Family With HammerA man who yelled racial slurs while he chased a family through a Denver park with a hammer has been convicted on hate crime charges. Matt Yurus reports.
RTD's G Line: Quiet Zones In Effect In Arvada And Wheat RidgeIn Arvada and Wheat Ridge, people living near RTD's G Line train can look forward to some peace and quiet.
Michael Bennet Surgery For Prostate Cancer SuccessfulSen. Michael Bennet is recovering at home in Colorado after a "completely successful" surgery for prostate cancer.
4 Things To Do This Weekend: Red Rocks Easter Sunrise Service, Copper Egg HuntNational Park Week kicks off this weekend! Saturday you can get into all Colorado national parks for free.
Baby News: CBS4's Dominic Garcia Now Father To Elliot LuisThe boy was born Friday morning.
Marsha Brown Of Denver Human Services Spends Life Giving Back To OtherBrown knows exactly what it's like to go through hardship.
Deaths Of Cristopher Ramirez And Jorge Baez Valadez, Who Died In Trench Collapse, Under InvestigationFederal officials are investigating the deaths of two workers who were trapped for hours in a collapsed trench in Windsor this week.

More Videos

Sunny And Warm Before A Soggy EasterWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren Has Passed Away At 92Paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren passed away "quietly and peacefully" Thursday night, family members said. She was 92. Matt Yurus reports.
CBS4 News Update 04-19-19CBS4 is Covering Colorado First
New At Elitch Gardens In 2019: Meow Wolf's KaleidoscapeMeow Wolf's Kaleidoscape, an eagerly anticipated new ride at Elitch Gardens in Denver, is opening this weekend.
Amazing Weather Today And TomorrowWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Columbine's Legacy Focuses On Positive With 'Rachel's Challenge'The organization was born out of Rachel Scott's positive message to others.
Remembrance Service Honors Columbine Victims, SurvivorsThe service is part of the Columbine Legacy marking 20 years since the attack.
Capstone Project Gives High School Seniors Shot At GraduationOne project is making an impact with teddy bears and police officers.
Delay In DIA Terminal Construction Pushes Project Back To 2023The construction could impact passenger flow for the next 4 years.
State Lawmakers Consider Penalty Increase For Certain AbusesFamilies are pushing for tougher penalties for at-risk, elderly victims.
Prairie Dogs 'Crisis' Impacting Boulder CountyFarmers are concerned about the growing numbers of prairie dogs.
Carl's Jr. CBD Burger Only Available On 4/20The burger is infused with CBD and for sale at Colorado and I-70.
New Belgium Opens New Location At DIAThe restaurant and brewer features 20 beers.
Columbine High School Library Filled With HopeThe old library was removed, replaced with an atrium.
Job Fair Focuses On Veterans' Special SkillsNow these veterans are getting some extra attention after their military service.
New Gondola Set To Open In Glenwood SpringsThe gondola replaces the former Iron Mountain Tramway.
Rocky Mountain Hospital For Children Celebrates FamiliesThe patients, families and caregivers were treated to an omelette bar.
Competition Aims To Find Solution To Trash In Platte RiverThe teams are competing to find the best solution in trash prevention.
New Ramp For Drivers On Colorado Blvd. To I-70Drivers going eastbound will not take the clover leaf anymore.
Gamblers May Soon Be Able To Bet On Sports Legally In ColoradoThe proposed bill says it could generate up to $20 million in new revenue.

More Videos

Stations

Denver KCNC TV4