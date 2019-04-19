Baby News: CBS4's Dominic Garcia Now Father To Elliot Luis

Injured Paraglider In 'Good Spirits'The paraglider crashed on Lookout Mountain.
Suspect Arrested In Deadly StabbingPolice have arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing in Aurora. Matthew Nagel, 21, is facing a charge of first degree murder. Matt Yurus reports.
Convicted Of Hate Crime: Ryan Austin Lee Chased Family With HammerA man who yelled racial slurs while he chased a family through a Denver park with a hammer has been convicted on hate crime charges. Matt Yurus reports.
RTD's G Line: Quiet Zones In Effect In Arvada And Wheat RidgeIn Arvada and Wheat Ridge, people living near RTD's G Line train can look forward to some peace and quiet.
Michael Bennet Surgery For Prostate Cancer SuccessfulSen. Michael Bennet is recovering at home in Colorado after a "completely successful" surgery for prostate cancer.
4 Things To Do This Weekend: Red Rocks Easter Sunrise Service, Copper Egg HuntNational Park Week kicks off this weekend! Saturday you can get into all Colorado national parks for free.
Baby News: CBS4's Dominic Garcia Now Father To Elliot LuisThe boy was born Friday morning.
Marsha Brown Of Denver Human Services Spends Life Giving Back To OtherBrown knows exactly what it's like to go through hardship.
Deaths Of Cristopher Ramirez And Jorge Baez Valadez, Who Died In Trench Collapse, Under InvestigationFederal officials are investigating the deaths of two workers who were trapped for hours in a collapsed trench in Windsor this week.