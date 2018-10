VIRAL: Texas Mom Tracks Down Son Who Stole Her Brand New BMWA video of a mother in El Paso, Texas has gone viral after her 13-year-old son turned off the WiFi in their home so she couldn't see him steal her brand new BMW via the security cameras.

DeMarcus Walker Activated For First Time In 2018It took six games and an injury, but DeMarcus Walker is finally active for the Denver Broncos.

Video: Woman Leaves Friend's Toddler On Stranger's DoorstepThe woman faces a charge of child abandonment, a felony.

'Piece Of American History': 1912 Sears Home Found In Greeley A home on the edge of town stands as a reminder of another time in American life and the height of a company's influence on the country, it remains in place the week Sears announced its filing for bankruptcy and closing more than 140 stores.

House Ordered From Sears Catalog In 1920s Now 'Haunted,' Many BelieveAn abandoned house in a small town southeast of Albuquerque, New Mexico, attracts people from across the region. Many think it's haunted.

Man Sentenced For Having Sex With Dog; Dog Likely To Be EuthanizedAn Aurora man was sentenced to six months in jail with work release and two years of probation after he pleaded guilty to animal cruelty.

Achingly Honest Obituary For Young Mom Describes Darkness Of Opioid Addiction"Though we would have paid any ransom to have her back, any price in the world, this disease would not let her go until she was gone."

Shanann Watts, Daughters Autopsy Reports Will Not Be Released, At Least For NowThe results of the autopsies of a pregnant mother and her two young daughters will not be released, at least for now. The Weld County Coroner filed a petition that the autopsy reports of Shanann Watts and Bella and Celeste not be released.

Vice President Mike Pence Makes Brief Stop In ColoradoVice President Mike Pence is making a brief stop in Colorado on Thursday.

Concern Grows At DU Over Disappearance Of Saudi Arabian Journalist Jamal KhashoggiAt the University of Denver there is a concern over the disappearance and suspected murder of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.