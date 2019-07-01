BREAKING
Police Shoot, Kill Armed Man At Lincoln And 11th In Denver
Higher Humidity = Higher Storm Chances
Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
1 hour ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Denver Weather: July Starts With A Good Chance For Thunderstorms
July is typically the most stormy month of the year and we'll be reminded of that fact on Monday with a good chance for late day thunderstorms.
Adults Hiking Near Devils Head 'Affected' By Lightning From Strong Storm
A stormy afternoon at Devils Head ended with a handful of adults who may have been struck by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Girl Rescued While Whitewater Rafting On Arkansas River
A Colorado journalist was working on a report about the rafting industry this week when he found himself helping a girl who fell overboard.
Denver Weather: Even Hotter Today But Relief Is In Sight
Thursday easily became the warmest day so far this year with an official high temperatures of 94 degrees in Denver. Friday will be even hotter.
Sports
Latest Sports
AP Source: Avalanche Land Donskoi On 4-Year Deal
A person with knowledge of the move says the Colorado Avalanche have agreed to sign winger Joonas Donskoi to a $15.6 million, four-year deal with an annual salary-cap hit of $3.9 million.
Cale Makar's Intense 96 Hours Leading Up To Colorado Avalanche Debut
Cale Makar became the first defenseman in the NHL history to score his first career goal, while making his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Report: Nuggets Guard Jamal Murray Agrees To 5-Year, $170M Contract Extension
Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a five year, $170 million max contract extension, according to The Athletic.
Dahl Joins List Of Rockies To Play In MLB's All-Star Game
For the first time in team history, the Colorado Rockies will be sending four players to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
Millsap Is Staying: $30 Million Team Option Picked Up By Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets announced Saturday they are picking up the $30 million team option in Paul Millsap’s contract for the 2019-20 season.
'Big, Fast' Andre Burakovsky Headed To Denver: Avalanche Trade For Capitals Forward
The Colorado Avalanche on Friday traded two draft picks and forward Scott Kosmachuk for Washington Capitals forward Andre Burakovsky.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
Check Out The 5 Top Spots In North Aurora Neighborhood
The North Aurora neighborhood stretches between Colfax and Montview next to Children's Hospital. It offers lots of tasty treats and beer.
Your Guide To The 3 Most Popular Spots In Aurora's Heather Ridge Neighborhood
Heather Ridge is a neighborhood just west of I-225 between Jewell and Iliff. You'll find American, Mexican and ice cream!
Explore The 3 Most Popular Spots In Denver's University Neighborhood
Need a hot dog? One spot in the University neighborhood offer some of the best dogs in the city. Follow it up with cookies or a donut.
5 Top Options For Budget-Friendly Mexican Eats In Aurora
From tacos to tamales, gorditas to quesadillas, satisfy your need for Mexican with these budget friendly spots in Aurora
3 Top Options For Cheap Southeast Asian Fare In Denver
Check out these spots that will satisfy your craving for Southeast Asian fare without breaking the bank.
Check Out The 4 Most Popular Spots In Aurora's Southeast Crossing Neighborhood
Check out this Aurora neighborhood packed with tasty treats plus a great spot for your garden and home decor.
