The Amazing Race Casting Call 2018

Thursday, July 12

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Save the Date for The Amazing Race Casting Call

Think you have what it takes to be on CBS’s hit show The Amazing Race? On July 12, you have the chance to show us what you’ve got at Denver’s 2018 Amazing Race Casting Call! Trying out is easy: just bring your teammate, show up, and tell us in 60 seconds why your team should be cast for the next Amazing Race.

When: July 12, 2018

Where: K1 Speed Denver, 8034 Midway Dr. Unit A, Littleton, CO 80125

What: Camera crews will be on hand to capture each potential team’s best 60 seconds on video – ‘Why We Should Be on The Amazing Race’.

How You Register: Auditions will begin at 11:00 a.m. and teams may begin lining up at 10:00 a.m. The first 200 teams to line up will have the opportunity to try out on camera. Casting for The Amazing Race is easy and there is no need to fill out any paperwork ahead of time. Bring your teammate and any props that may help your express why you are a good fit for the show. Each team will have one minute to creatively express why they should be considered for The Amazing Race. Save time by bringing a printed out release form for each person with you on July 12. CLICK HERE for the release form.

Eligibility: Make sure you are eligible by checking the requirements – CLICK HERE.

Race While You Wait: This year’s Amazing Race Casting Call is hosted at K1 Speed, Colorado’s premier entertainment indoor go kart center. Amazing Race hopefuls looking for an adrenaline rush need to look no further – make the most of your time by checking in to the Casting Call and then racing while you wait! With go kart racing, concessions and a lounge stocked with video games, you’re sure to enjoy your time at the 2018 Amazing Race Casting Call. Learn more about K1 Speed at k1speed.com.

About the Open Call:

All contestants must be US citizens, living in the US and 18 years or older at the time of application. Producers are looking for a diverse group of men and women who represent a broad cross-section of American society. Competitors will be judged based on having the following traits: strong-willed; outgoing; adventurous; physically and mentally adept; adaptable to new environments; interesting lifestyles, backgrounds and personalities. If selected as a semi-finalist, candidates will be invited for final interviews with Amazing Race producers.

The prize for this competition is $1,000,000, but this prize money will not come easily. Our competitors must be willing to commit to traveling to remote locations for approximately four weeks. Contestants will be filmed up to 24 hours a day by television camera crews to be broadcast on national television. This is reality television. They will be traveling to different countries competing in challenges against other teams under sometimes difficult and unfamiliar conditions.

About The Amazing Race:

THE AMAZING RACE is a multi-Emmy Award-winning reality series hosted by Emmy Award-nominated host Phil Keoghan. This season, 11 teams will embark on a trek around the world. At every destination, each team must compete in a series of challenges, some mental and some physical, and only when the tasks are completed will they learn of their next location. Teams who are the farthest behind will gradually be eliminated as the contest progresses, with the first team to arrive at the final destination winning THE AMAZING RACE and the $1 million prize.