COVID-19 Testing
How Would We Do Mass Testing For Coronavirus In Colorado?Colorado's incident response commander says the state has set a really ambitious goal of getting thousands of coronavirus tests done per day.
Colorado Scores 150,000 Coronavirus Tests With The Help Of Sen. Cory GardnerAs other states scour the world for COVID-19 tests, the Colorado State Public Health Lab received 10 boxes containing 150,000 tests from South Korea on Thursday.
Denver Pathologist Explains Role Of Coronavirus Antibody TestsThe state said on Wednesday it plans to deploy hundreds of thousands of antibody tests in the near term.