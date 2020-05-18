CBS4 Behind The Scenes
Colorado Photojournalists On The Front Line Relaying Vital InformationJust like with many Colorado businesses, CBS4's journalists are learning how best to be safe while working during the health crisis.
What It's Like To Fly During A Coronavirus PandemicAirlines are desperate to get passengers back into skies. Travel has plummeted during the coronavirus pandemic. Flying these days is a different experience. This is CBS4's Rick Sallinger's experience.
CBS4 Behind The Scenes: 3 Journalists Adapt To A 'New Normal' At A New JobAnyone who moves to a new city experiences feelings of both anxiety and excitement. But three CBS4 journalists are going through all that in the midst of a pandemic.
From Morning Until Midnight: Reporting On The Coronavirus PandemicFor Karen Morfitt, the afternoon news meeting officially begins her work day. But that doesn’t mean the end of her parenting day.
The Importance Of Investigative Reporting During The Coronavirus PandemicInvestigative reporting -- done well -- is a service to the community. These days, it is literally a matter of life and death.
Born In A Pandemic: Father Describes Daughter's Arrival During The Coronvirus Crisis"We knew there were changes, we knew there would be difficulties once she was here with us. But knowing and experiencing are two vastly different things."
Lessons Learned From CBS4's Coverage Of Coronavirus Crisis Will Last A LifetimeCBS4 journalists are getting the job done today, while gaining valuable experience that will change how we do our jobs in the future.
Coronavirus Pandemic: CBS4 News Director Shares A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Station's Changes"The sounds of our homes are now part of the soundtrack of our morning editorial meeting," writes CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland.