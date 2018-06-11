CAMPAIGN 2018Colorado Primary Election Results
Hundreds Of Minors Caught Using Fake IDs To Try To Buy PotHundreds of minors have been caught trying to use fake IDs at dispensaries in Colorado's high country.
New Wildfire Mitigation Partners Communities With Forest ServiceSummit County towns are partnering with the US Forest Service for a first-of-its kind new wildfire mitigation patrol to combat what many believe will be an extremely bad fire season this year.
Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Found Buried Under 4 Feet Of SnowRescue crews are sharing more information about the avalanche that killed a snowmobiler northwest of Glacier Peak in the vicinity of Georgia Pass on Tuesday morning.
Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Near BreckenridgeA skier and a snowmobiler on Georgia Pass east of Breckenridge were caught in an avalanche Tuesday, the snowmobiler was killed.
Closing Dates Announced For Several Colorado Ski AreasIn spite of more snow coming on Saturday, several Colorado ski areas announced their closing dates for the 2017 skiing season.
Vail, Breckenridge To Start Electric-Bus Demos This WeekA pair of Colorado towns will host electric bus demonstrations as part of a project to upgrade their public buses to battery-electric.
Public Comment Scheduled For Controversial Parking GarageIf you want to get local residents talking, just ask them about parking in Breckenridge.
Skier Dies After Collision With Tree At BreckenridgeA skier died after colliding with a tree at Breckenridge Ski Area on Thursday.