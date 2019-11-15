The Nutcracker Fantasy Sweepstakes

Menu
Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Xfinity Monday Live
CBS Sports HQ
More >
Top Spots
Latest Contests
CBS4 News Team
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
CBS4 Future Leaders
Videos
Dr. Dave's Medical Journey, Tonight At 10
Dr. Dave Hnida talks about his heart health at 10 p.m.
36 minutes ago
Broncos vs. Vikings Game: 4 Matchups To Watch
The Denver Broncos (3-6) are back from their bye week and the head to Minnesota to face the 7-3 Vikings.
47 minutes ago
1 Dead, 1 Injured, Officer Shot In Evans
The chase and shootings came to an end at 37th Street and Marigold Street in Evans.
51 minutes ago
Homicide Suspect Arrested In Adams County; Search For Body Continues
Adams County detectives have arrested a man in connection with a homicide reported last week. The homicide happened at 7899 York Street in unincorporated Adams County. Katie Johnston reports.
1 hour ago
News
Covering Colorado First
Local
News Tips
Trending
CBS4 Investigates
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Links & Info
Toy Drive
Latest Headlines
Steamboat Ski Area Celebrates Earliest Opening In History, Vail Open For Season
There are two more Colorado resorts open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend. Steamboat and Vail opened the chairlifts on Friday.
Kelsey Berreth Murder: Inmate Says Patrick Frazee Asked Him To Kill Krystal Lee
A jail inmate says Patrick Frazee asked him multiple times to kill Krystal Lee, the key witness in the case.
News Photos
Pre-Halloween Snowstorm 2019
News Tips
Send CBS4 A News Tip
Weather
Denver Weather
CBS4 Cams
Weather Watchers
Share Photos
School Closings
CBS Denver Weather App
Weather Visits
Watch Forecast
Slightly Cooler Saturday With Isolated Showers
Watch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.
3 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Steamboat Ski Area Celebrates Earliest Opening In History, Vail Open For Season
There are two more Colorado resorts open for skiing and snowboarding this weekend. Steamboat and Vail opened the chairlifts on Friday.
Colorado Weather: Shift To Colder, Wet Pattern Possible By Thanksgiving
For now enjoy at least five more days of dry and mild conditions.
Denver Weather: Approaching 70 Degrees Today, Quick Rain/Snow Mix Tomorrow
Westerly "downsloping" winds will push temperatures into the upper 60s to near near 70 degrees in Denver on Friday. That's nearly 20 degrees above normal for the middle November 20.
Vail Mountain Opening For Ski Season On Friday
Colorado’s Vail Mountain ski area will open 70 acres (28.3 hectares) of terrain to skiers and riders on Friday.
Sports
Broncos
Latest Stories
Latest Sports
4 Matchups To Watch In Broncos vs. Vikings Game
The Denver Broncos (3-6) are back from their bye week and the head to Minnesota to face the 7-3 Vikings.
Mason Plumlee Gives Nuggets Boost Off The Bench, Denver Rallies Past Nets 101-93
Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Mason Plumlee provided a boost off the bench and the Denver Nuggets wore down the Brooklyn Nets in a 101-93 win.
Cornerback Davontae Harris Thriving With Denver Broncos
When Davontae Harris got to Denver, he told coach Vic Fangio he was going to make a name for himself. He moved into the starting lineup in Week 6.
Oilers Snap Colorado Avalanche's 3-Game Win Streak
Defenseman Kevin Connauton made his Avalanche debut on Thursday night.
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar Off To Flying Start
Cale Makar became only the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record 18 points through his first 18 career regular-season games.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
These Aurora Spots Will Satisfy Your Poke Craving
A trio of Aurora spots serve up fresh poke.
Denver's Clayton Neighborhood Offers Up Diverse & Tasty Fare
From the perfect cup of joe to a funky supermarket, Denver's Clay neighborhood has hidden gems.
Find The Perfect Salad At One Of These Aurora Restaurants
Sometimes you just need your greens. These Aurora spots offer lots of leafy greens with a chicken salad or two thrown in.
What's Heating Up Denver's Food Scene This November
Denver is already to try something new and tasty. These spots are making waves on Yelp.
Pamper Yourself With Services, Meals & Beer In Denver's Lowry Field
Lowry Field is the perfect Denver neighborhood to find plenty of ways to treat yourself.
Flex Your Vegan Taste Buds At These Popular Denver Spots
Living a vegan lifestyle offers lots of healthy benefits and a wider menu than you might expect.
Video
Broncos vs. Vikings Game: 4 Matchups To Watch
The Denver Broncos (3-6) are back from their bye week and the head to Minnesota to face the 7-3 Vikings.
47 minutes ago
1 Dead, 1 Injured, Officer Shot In Evans
The chase and shootings came to an end at 37th Street and Marigold Street in Evans.
51 minutes ago
Slightly Cooler Saturday With Isolated Showers
Watch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.
3 hours ago
Parent Of Kid Who Attended Play Mountain Place: 'We Felt Like We Could Really Trust Them'
The owner of an overcrowded day care facility could face charges after police found 26 children and two adults going about their day behind a wall in her home.
3 hours ago
Aurora Girl Runs Away From Home, Needs Medication
Aurora police are asking for the public's help trying to find a girl who ran away from home.
5 hours ago
Things To Do In Denver This Weekend
Don't miss Christmas in Color in Federal Heights or in Morrison.
6 hours ago
Contests & More
More From CBS4
Station Info
Contests
Links & Info
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
News Team
CBS4
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
3:30 PM
Hot Bench
4:00 PM
Dr. Phil
5:00 PM
CBS4 News at 5
5:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
6:00 PM
CBS4 News at 6
View All Programs
The Nutcracker Fantasy Sweepstakes
Sponsored By
This contest starts on Nov. 16 and ends on Nov. 24.